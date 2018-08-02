Farhad Hakim, Arpita Ghosh, Mahua Moitra, Mamata Bala Thakur and Kakali Ghosh Gastidar are among the 8 TMC leaders that have been detained at Silchar Airport by Assam Police. Reportedly, the police have been seeking assurance from the detainees that they will not give any provocative speeches in the state.

At least six Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and two MLAs were detained on Thursday at Silchar Airport in Kumbhirgram, Assam. As per reports, they have been detained at the airport as a precautionary measure. The leaders have been asked to provide assurance that they will not make any provocative speeches over National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue. According to a TMC spokesperson, the detained party leaders were brutally thrashed by Assam Police and there are also allegations that the police is asking them to hand over their mobile phones.

Reportedly, Farhad Hakim, Arpita Ghosh, Mahua Moitra, Mamata Bala Thakur and Kakali Ghosh Gastidar are among the 8 detainees. Prominent TMC leader Derek O Brien addressed a press conference on Thursday confirming the detaining of his party leaders. “It is our democratic right to meet people, this is a super emergency like situation,” said a visually vexed Derek O Brien.

Derek also alleged the manhandling of his party leaders by the police at Silchar Airport and also explained that Trinamool Congress has no intention of breaking the law.

Even the party took to its official Twitter handle and tweeted: “The Assam government under Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal is terrified. We will fight till the end for the Maa Mati Manush of Assam.”

The final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC), where at least 40 lakh people are failing to find their names in it, has gripped the state of Assam and consequently, tensions continue to prevail in the state. Security has been beefed up in various areas of the Barak Valley town while the Assam Police is closely monitoring the situation in the nearby areas.

