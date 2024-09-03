6-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped and Murdered, Two Arrested in Bihar

According to police reports, the young victim went missing on Monday evening, sparking a frantic search operation by her family and villagers

A spine-chilling incident has shaken the town of Gaya in Bihar, where a six-year-old girl was brutally murdered after being gang-raped. The heinous crime has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting widespread outrage and demands for justice.

According to police reports, the young victim went missing on Monday evening, sparking a frantic search operation by her family and villagers. Tragically, her lifeless body was discovered on the banks of the Morhar River the next morning.

Two suspects, Sandeep Manjhi and Gautam Kumar, have been arrested and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police investigation revealed that the duo had kidnapped the girl from her home while she was sleeping, subjected her to unspeakable horrors, and then callously discarded her body near the river.

The community is reeling in shock and anger, with hundreds gathering to protest outside the local police station. The authorities have assured swift action, and the case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As the town grapples with this unimaginable tragedy, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for enhanced safety measures and vigilance to protect our children.

Also read: Sandip Ghosh Remanded To CBI Custody For 8 Days