In another horrifying case, a 6-year-old girl was raped by a 25-year-old man on Saturday when she went to purchase a packet of biscuit near Jagannathpur Nodal Upper Primary school in Odisha. The girl was strangled, raped and left to die inside a school campus in a village near Odisha’s Cuttack district. The victim was later admitted to a hospital after the parents along with her locals went out to locate her as she had not returned when she went to buy biscuits. According to reports, a neighbour named Mohammad Mustaq, has been accused of raping the girl. She is said to be in a critical condition.

According to reports, there was no electricity in the village when the girl went out to buy biscuits on Saturday. The girl’s parents who were waiting for her to return started looking out for her as there was no sign of her. Speaking about this incident, the police said, “After a frantic search for over an hour the girl was traced lying unconscious and without clothes in the school campus with blood oozing from her head and mouth.” The police also mentioned that the accused had left her to die.

After the girl was traced, she was rushed to a private nursing home. The victim was later moved to Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital. The girl has deep injuries on her face, neck, head and private parts.

The girl who is in a critical situation is being treated by a team of 13 doctors from several departments are treating her. Odisha Health Minister Pratap Jena has visited the hospital to monitor her treatment. Reports say that the alleged rapist is a resident of the same village where the girl belongs to and he has been charged for rape and attempt to murder. The case was registered against the accused after a written complaint by victim’ grandfather.

