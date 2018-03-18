Over a mere dispute of filling water at a Wazirpur colony in Delhi, a 60-year-old man was mercilessly killed by a group of people. The incident took place around 3 PM on Saturday. Police have detained a juvenile in connection to the case along with three other people in the case. The victim Lal Bahadur was a resident at SS Nagar in Wazirpur.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan reported that Bahadur’s son Rohit and the accused were present at the spot while the incident took place. The incident happened when a quarrel broke out between Bahadur’s son and the accused when a water tanker arrived in the colony. All other residents of the colony were also gathered at the spot to fill water. But Bahadur’s son and the accused started to fight over who could take the opportunity to fill water first and it soon turned into an ugly conflict.

On hearing the argument, the victim tried to intervene in their argument and stop the fight, but he was ruthlessly beaten to death. Police said that after being thrashed, the old man fell unconscious and was soon taken to the nearest hospital. However, unfortunately, the victim couldn’t take the toll of heavy injury on himself which led him to die on the way to the hospital as doctors declared him brought dead. Reports reveal that two of the accused persons were detained from the spot while the other two were held by the police during a police team raid.

