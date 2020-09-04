Supreme Court has refused to entertain the review petition filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states who were seeking review of the court's August 17 order to conduct NEET-UG and JEE (Mains) examinations

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will proceed on the dates allotted as scheduled ,as a three-judge bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan of the Supreme Court on Friday rejected a review petition seeking the postponement of exams.The review petition was filed by 6 opposition-ruled states ,namely West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh.

The petitioners mentioned that the apex court “ignores the teething logistical difficulties in conducting the exams at the proposed dates” and “failed to balance the competing but equally important aspects of conducting the examination and security safety of the students.”

JEE Main tests for more than 8 lakh engineering applicants had begun on September 1. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, will begin on September 13. The apex court, in its judgment, had maintained the Center’s choice to hold the serious assessments and stated, “A crucial year of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on” while dismissing the students pleas for postponement.

ALSO READ: PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers in Hyderabad

Supreme Court refuses to entertain the review petition filed by ministers of six states, seeking review of the court's August 17 order to conduct NEET-UG and JEE (Mains) examinations. pic.twitter.com/3kKLm5VX3n — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

In the mean time, in a data released yesterday, the Education Ministry disclosed that out of the total 458,521 students who had registered to sit for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges, at least 114,563 students dropped out from appearing in the first three days.

ALSO READ: ‘Situation along LAC tensed, jawans ready to face any challenge’: Army Chief MM Naravane