According to the NHFS survey, around 81% of young girls from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh use cloth instead of sanitary napkins during their menstrual cycle. However, states like Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa and Sikkim are a few of the states with the highest percentage of women using sanitary napkins. The survey also highlighted that overall 62% of women in India still use cloth over sanitary pads for their menstrual protection.

In a notable period of time, India has said to free itself from the clutches of the unusual traditions where women were said to be ‘untouchable’ during their menstrual cycle. As the time passed, women were empowered and were made educated regarding the harms of using cloth. As time passed they shifted to sanitary napkins or pads to safeguard themselves from the various diseases and infections. However, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) IV, more than 62% of young women in the country still use cloth for menstrual protection instead of sanitary pads.

According to the NFHS reports of 2015-2016, 62% of girls falling in the age group 15 to 24 are still dependent on cloth. Notably, this is the age group that attends schools and colleges. Meanwhile, as per the reports, 82% women from Bihar use cloth instead of sanitary napkins during their periods. Joining Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are not far behind. The young women using cloth during their menstrual cycle is around 81% in each of the states — UP and Chhattisgarh.

As per the NFHS report, around 42% of women used sanitary napkins and 16% used locally prepared napkins. The report was surveying the percentage of women who used hygienic methods of menstrual protection. As per the findings of the survey, only 48% of women in rural India used sanitary napkins against the 78% in urban areas. Establishing a link between education and sanitary pads, the report said, “Women with 12 or more years of schooling are more than four times as likely to be using a hygienic method as women with no schooling at all. Similarly, women from the highest wealth quintile are more than four times as likely to use a hygienic method as women from the lowest wealth quintile.”

According to reports, Mizoram with 93%, Tamil Nadu with 91%, Kerala with 90%, Goa with 89% and Sikkim with 85% are a few of the states that did well in the survey with the most number of women using sanitary pads instead of cloth. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, around 55% women use cloth making them more prone to infections. Apart from education, the other reason said to be behind these staggering numbers is that the girls are shy when it comes to asking for sanitary napkins.