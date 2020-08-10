India registered 62,064 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while the total recoveries crossed 15 lakh mark. Active coronavirus cases in worst-hit Maharashtra have now reached 1,45,865.

India registered 62,064 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while the total recoveries crossed 15 lakh mark. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), 1,007 new deaths were reported in the country and the cumulative toll reached 44,386. The country’s COVID-19 count has risen to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated.

Active coronavirus cases in worst-hit Maharashtra have now reached 1,45,865. Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Ministry informed that India’s COVID-19 recoveries cross the historic peak of 1.5 million and the infection is now concentrated in 10 States that contribute more than 80 per cent of the new cases.

MoHFW tweeted that India’s Covid-19 recoveries cross the historic peak of 1.5 million. Recovery of more than 15 lakh has been made possible because of the policy of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently. Better ambulance services, focus on Standard of Care & use of non-invasive oxygen have given desired results.

The ministry tweeted that COVID19 infection still remains concentrated in 10 States that contribute more than 80% of the new cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,77,023 samples were tested on August 9 while over 2.45 crore samples have been tested so far.

As many as 245 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Puducherry on Monday, according to the Union Territory’s (UT) Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherry stands at 5,624 including 2,180 active cases and 3,355 recoveries. So far, 89 lives have been claimed by the infection in the Union Territory.

