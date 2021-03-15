Star campaigners from the BJP and the opposition will hold public meetings in poll-bound West Bengal. Amit Shah will speak at two public meetings in Jhargram and Bankura.

Today, star campaigners from the BJP and the opposition are holding public meetings in poll-bound West Bengal. Amit Shah, a senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister, was expected to speak at two public meetings in Jhargram and Bankura. However, the Union Home Minister’s helicopter ran into a technical problem. Then, He virtually addressed the Jhargram rally and announced that if elected, the BJP govt will build Pandit Raghunath Murmu Tribal University in Jhargram, for the tribal community.

He has blasted West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress government for its ten-year misrule. Shah accused the Mamata Banerjee government of blocking central government schemes in the state, depriving the poor of their rights, while speaking at a virtual rally in Jhargram. If the BJP enters the next government, he also vowed to end the ‘gunda raj’ in the eastern state.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and the leader of the Trinamool Congress, spoke at a rally in Purulia district. She criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for running the country in an autocratic manner. She also said that ‘PM is incompetent, cannot run the country.

Sharad Pawar, the veteran leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejaswi Yadav are among those who will participate in the campaign drive in the state. Pawar, whose party is a coalition partner in Maharashtra’s ruling alliance, has already announced his campaign dates, according to the TMC sources.

As the high-stakes elections in Bengal become something of a Modi versus Mamata showdown, anti-BJP political forces across the country seem to be gathering behind Mamata Banerjee, backing the ruling TMC, rather than the Congress-Left-ISF coalition, which is also focusing on the ruling TMC, which is seeking a third term in power.

The involvement of JMM (Jharkhand), SP (UP), and RJD (Bihar) may serve as influencers on such voters to some degree since Bengal shares borders with Jharkhand and Bihar and is home to many domiciled individuals from the two states, as well as from Uttar Pradesh.