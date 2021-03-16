Following Kamaraj's complaint, the woman was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 355 (assault or criminal force with the intent to dishonour a person), and 504 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of the peace).

After a makeup artist and beauty influencer, Hithesha Chandranee, accused a Zomato delivery agent of assaulting her, the guy, identified as Kamraj, lodged a counter complaint with Bengaluru’s Electronic City police on Monday.

Following Kamaraj’s complaint, the woman was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 355 (assault or criminal force with the intent to dishonour a person), and 504 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of the peace).

He said Chandranee was injured while attempting to hit him. He said in his police testimony that the roads he used to deliver her food that day were under construction, which is why he was late. “Despite my apologies, the woman began to harass me and demanded that I return the food.

Read More: ‘We can never ever turn our eyes away from racism’: Jaishankar in Parl on Rashmi Samant racism row

On March 9, Hitesha Chandranee said Kamaraj “hit” her and “left her bleeding” in a video posted on Instagram. Kamaraj “ran off” after the incident, according to Hitesha Chandranee. After the video went viral, Zomato took action, apologised to Chandranee in a tweet, and sent a local official to assist her with the police inquiry and medical assistance.

Kamaraj was later released on bail and is now suspended from Zomato pending the results of a police probe. Social media has been split between the two versions of the incident. The case is now being investigated. Zomato’s top concern, according to company founder Deepinder Goyal, is truth, and the company has been in frequent communication with Chandranee and Kamaraj to provide them with all possible resources so that both sides’ stories can be revealed.