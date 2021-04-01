Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Nandigram, warned TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee not to indulge in hooliganism as the voting for the second phase of Assembly elections started. He also highlighted the issue of Women safety in Bengal and gave credit to PM Narendra Modi.

Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate for Nandigram, warned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to indulge in hooliganism as the voting for the second phase of Assembly elections started. He also highlighted the issue of Women safety in Bengal and gave credit to PM Narendra Modi for the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme.

During this high-profile election in Bengal, women’s safety has become a major concern. A BJP supporter’s wife was allegedly gang-raped by four men on Monday in Reyapara, Nandigram. Home Minister Amit Shah has called for attention to “Bengal’s deteriorating law-and-order situation” as a result of the heinous act.

Not only that, but rising violence has also been a major issue. A BJP worker was discovered hanging at his home in Nandigram, West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, today, police said, causing tension in the area amid the high-profile election. Earlier, Only 48 hours before the election, the Election Commission (EC) removed the Haldia SDPO, who was in charge of Nandigram. The EC order came in response to an uptick in violence in the high-profile Nandigram Assembly seat.

Suvendu Adhikari, a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), cast his vote in Nandigram, where he is running against Banerjee. Adhikari loyalist turned foe of Mamata dressed in his signature white kurta-pyjama, urged voters to vote as “every eye in the world is on Nandigram. Adhikari was surrounded by the media and seemed confident and assured. Though claiming victory on the seat, the BJP candidate quoted Union Minister Amit Shah and credited him with correct poll predictions.

The second phase of West Bengal’s eight-phased assembly elections is underway, with voters going to the polls in 30 Assembly constituencies across the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, and Purba Medinipur.