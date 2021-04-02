The Income Tax department on Friday raided at DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan's residence. Apart from his residence, several other places connected to him are also being searched in Chennai.

The Income Tax Department raided DMK president M K Stalin’s daughter’s house in Neelankarai on Friday, just four days before the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. This is the second time that DMK leaders have been targeted for tax evasion ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election.

As per the investigations and allegations, Sabareesan, Stalin’s son-in-law, owns four houses, including this one. The raids were carried out as Senthamarai’s house in Neelankarai was flooded with DMK cadres. This isn’t the first time the leaders of the DMK have been singled out. Last week, I-T officials raided party leader EV Velu’s home, schools, and guest house. As the DMK takes on Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK in the state elections, Sabareesan is seen as a key strategist in Mr Stalin’s core team. People will “give a clear verdict on April 6 for this miscalculation,” said DMK chief Stalin.

The DMK slammed the Central government for conducting searches, alleging that it has a ‘political objective’. DMK general secretary Durwimurugsn said that the Income-tax searches would not intimidate the DMK. According to him, the search was politically driven.

He further added that the Centre made the ‘wrong calculation,’ believing that raids just before the election would shock Stalin, his family, and the party, as well as jeopardise poll preparations, The DMK is not a party that can be easily intimidated by such searches. Besides that, Income Tax raids were also carried out on Karthick’s home, the son of DMK candidate M K Mohan, who is running for Anna Nagar.