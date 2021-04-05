Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat are among the eight states that contribute majorly to the daily caseload. With the increasing cases in Maharashtra, the state has declared a weekend lockdown that will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and will last until Monday night, with workers permitted to work from home except in the banking and insurance sectors.

In a period of 24 hours on Sunday, India reported more than one lakh Covid-19 cases, the largest single-day increase in infections since the pandemic began last year. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, with 57,074 new coronavirus infections recorded on Sunday, the largest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

On September 16 of last year, 97,894 positive cases were registered, which was a record high. With Sunday’s count, Covid-19 has infected nearly 1.25 crore people in India, with the active caseload surpassing 7 lakh. The 1 lakh mark was broken on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a meeting to evaluate the country’s Covid-19 situation and vaccination programme.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat are among the eight states that contribute majorly to the daily caseload. With the increasing cases in Maharashtra, the state has declared a weekend lockdown that will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and will last until Monday night, with workers permitted to work from home except in the banking and insurance sectors.

Read More: Angry Bird’s ex Marketing Chief proposes underwater tunnel via Europe: Baltic nations’ growing differences with Beijing exposed?

A disturbing event occurred in Maharastra where more than one Covid-19 patient was seen sharing beds at Nagpur’s GMC Hospital in a viral video. In light of the increasing number of cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered that central teams of public health experts be sent to Maharashtra, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh, where the situation is grave. The impact of the situation can also be seen on the stock market. The Sensex fell nearly 1,400 points in early trade as investor sentiment was weighed down by the country’s growing Covid-19 cases.