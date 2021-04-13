India recorded 1,61,736 new cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,36,89,453 so far. While India overtook Brazil as the world's second-worst-affected nation, India is likely to have 5 more vaccines including Sputnik by Q3.

Sputnik V is the third coronavirus vaccine to be approved by India’s drug regulator, as the country experiences an ongoing increase in cases. The two vaccines which were approved earlier are Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. India is likely to have 5 more vaccines including Sputnik, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Novavax vaccine, Zydus Cadila’s vaccine, and Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Vaccine by Q3.

As per the health ministry, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala accounted for 70.82 percent of India’s active Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Haryana has imposed a night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., effective immediately. In the last 11 days, the number of active cases in Haryana has more than doubled, from 10,300 on April 1 to over 20,000 on April 11.

India reports 1,61,736 new #COVID19 cases, 97,168 discharges and 879 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,36,89,453

Total recoveries: 1,22,53,697

Active cases: 12,64,698

Death toll: 1,71,058 Total vaccination: 10,85,33,085 pic.twitter.com/ndxnchFoIp — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

On Monday, Maharashtra witnessed a small decrease in new cases, with 51,751 more people testing positive. In addition, the state confirmed 258 more deaths. However, Mumbai reduced its daily test count from 50,000 to 39,398 on Sunday. Lower test results were due to the weekend lockdown and to enable laboratories to clear their pending sample backlog, according to city officials.

To combat the spread of Covid, the Civil Aviation Ministry has announced that no meals will be served on domestic flights lasting less than two hours. Meanwhile, several states have imposed strict curbs to contain the spread of the virus.