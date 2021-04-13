In the midst of all of this high-voltage political drama, 14 crude explosives were discovered in the Shamsherganj neighbourhood of West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday. The bombs were later detonated by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister, has announced to stage a dharna in the city today to protest the Election Commission’s ‘unconstitutional decision’ to prohibit her from campaigning for 24 hours. For her remarks against central powers and comment with reported religious overtones, she has been barred from campaigning in any capacity for 24 hours, from 8 p.m on April 12 to 8 p.m on April 13.

To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2021

According to a TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will hold a sit-in protest near the Gandhi statue in central Kolkata around 12noon. As soon as the ban period ends at 8 pm, she would hold two public rallies in North 24 Parganas. The first rally would be held at 8.15 pm at Barasat, and the second one would start at 9 pm in Bidhannagar.

The first four phases of voting in West Bengal have been completed. On April 17 and 22, the fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, will hold another roadshow and address public meetings in West Bengal ahead of the fifth phase of the assembly elections, as part of the state’s outreach strategy. Today, Shah will speak at ‘potho sabhas’ in the assembly constituencies of Dum Dum and Baranagar at 7 p.m. and 8.15 p.m., respectively.

