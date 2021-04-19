On Sunday, April 18, the national capital saw the largest increase in its daily coronavirus tally, with 25,462 new cases and a positivity rate of around 30%. As a result, Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal declared another round of 6 days lockdown. The limitations will take effect at 10 p.m tonight and will last until 5 a.m next Monday (April 26).

Apart from the restrictions imposed during the recent weekend, private offices, weekly markets and curfew cinemas will all be closed during the lockdown. Educational institutions like schools, universities, and coaching centres will also be closed. “Essential services, such as food and medical care, will continue. Weddings may be conducted with as few as 50 guests, and passes will be given separately. Soon, a comprehensive order will be released “CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

CM Kejriwal has also talked about the health infrastructure and said that the healthcare system in Delhi is overburdened and under strain. “Harsh steps would have to be taken to keep the health system from collapsing. He urged migrant workers not to leave the national capital. The current lockdown, Kejriwal noted, was a relatively “short” one, lasting just six days, and he vowed that the government would “take care” of migrant workers during the crisis.

He also mentioned that hospital beds in Delhi are sufficient, with over 5,000 still available for Covid patients. According to Kejriwal, the number of cases in Delhi is increasing every day, and restrictions are required to stop the virus from spreading.