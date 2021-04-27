Karnataka is witnessing a huge rise in covid cases and it now seems to be affected worse than Delhi. Karnataka's health department announced 29,744 new COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases and deaths to 13,68,945 and 14,627, respectively.

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a lockdown across the state starting April 27, 9 pm till May 9. Karnataka is witnessing a huge rise in covid cases and it now seems to be affected worse than Delhi. Karnataka’s health department announced 29,744 new COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases and deaths to 13,68,945 and 14,627, respectively.

There were 16,545 reported cases and 105 deaths in Bengaluru’s urban district. So far, 6,70,201 infections and 5,905 deaths have been recorded in the area. On Monday, there were 4,313 people discharged from 1,92,669 active cases. However, Bengaluru is not the only place with an increasing number of cases, 1,563 infections were registered in Mysuru, 1,197 in Tumakuru, 929 in Mandya, 872 in Kalaburagi, 786 in Ballari, 747 in Hassan, 609 in Raichur, and 505 in Bengaluru Rural, according to the health bulletin.

On Monday, 1,66,407 tests were completed, including 1,55,615 using RT PCR and other methods, bringing the total number of tests completed to 2.49 crore, according to the department. The lockdown will be enforced by district commissioners who have been given strict instructions. The CM also urged citizens to work with the state government to reduce the number of COVID-19 incidents. The state government took many other steps to curb the covid and announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be given free of charge at government hospitals to people aged 18 to 45. Notably, the Centre has declared free vaccine for those over the age of 45.

On Sunday, Karnataka recorded the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, with 34,804 cases. It also reported 143 deaths in a single day. Bengaluru seems to be the epic centre of the infection according to the health ministry.

