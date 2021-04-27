Delhi’s health infrastructure was supposedly the best but it still collapsed when 2nd wave hit it, in such a situation, will India's smaller cities be able to face the wrath of this wave? It's high time the authorities divert their focus to tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well.

As it entered the 2nd wave of Covid-19, India realised that despite the events of last year, it had not adequately prepared itself. In the last few weeks, India witnessed horrifying scenes from all around the nation, the ones from the metro cities were highlighted the most and smaller cities were seemingly ignored.

What needs to be duly noted is that India’s national capital, Delhi’s health infrastructure was supposedly the best but it still collapsed when 2nd wave hit it, in such situation, will India’s vulnerable cities be able to face the wrath of this wave? It’s high time the authorities divert their focus to tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well.

Here’s the latest update from Non-Metro cities:-

Lucknow-

The number of active cases in Lucknow fell from 52,068 on Sunday to 50,627 on Monday, with 6,035 cases recovered compared to 4,566 new cases in the previous 24 hours. As the UP Government set up another screening committee to monitor oxygen, another oxygen train carrying tankers with 60,000 litres of liquid oxygen from Bokaro arrived in the state capital Monday morning, bringing much-needed relief to Covid patients in Lucknow. However, there is a shortage of Pulse oximeter in the local stores and delayed RT-PCR reports trigger a covid surge.

Bhopal

On Monday, the Army opened a 150-bed Covid isolation centre for civilians at the 3 EME Centre in Bhopal, completing the process in just 48 hours. Patients that are asymptomatic will be held there. In addition, the MP government announced incentives for oxygen plants and also operationalized the Isolation in train coaches. 20 per cent of doctors reported down because of the virus.

Jaipur

Amid rising cases in Jaipur, a 700-bed COVID care centre is being operationalized from today at Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan in Jaipur. However, Government hospitals in 6 districts have less than 10 beds with ventilators. Rajasthan government requests the centre for 25 more oxygen tankers and also fixes ambulance fare for the Covid patients. In addition, a district control room to set up for covid complaints in Jaipur.

Agra

The health infrastructure is overburdened in Agra, as the covid situation looks grim in the city. MPs and MLAs flag hospital beds, medicines and testing crises. Agra markets are witnessing a huge crowd after the end of Weekend Lockdown. Understanding the depth of the situation, a covid control room is set up by Agra Police (0562-2551601).