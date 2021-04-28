To help India strengthen its battle against Covid-19, Singapore has flagged off another 2 of the Singapore Air Force's C-130s, arriving in India today with necessary resources.

As the Coronavirus crisis deepens in India, Singapore has once again extended its support to India as the Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman flagged off 2 of the Singapore Air Force’s C-130s, arriving in India today with 256 Oxygen cylinders. Earlier Temasek, a Singapore investment company, also sent medical supplies, including four cryogenic oxygen cylinders donated by India’s Tata Group.

In the midst of a critical medical oxygen shortage in Delhi, Punjabi Bagh Police have arrested two people for illegally selling oxygen cylinders. They were found with four Oxygen cylinders and one large commercial Oxygen cylinder. On Tuesday, Delhi high court chastised the Delhi Government on the issue of black marketing and asked to immediately take over an oxygen refilling plant and issued five other refillers with contempt notices.

As Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in the capital city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that 21 ready-to-use Oxygen plants would be imported from France to meet the demand for medical oxygen. In total, 44 oxygen plants will be built in the nation’s capital, he said. The city government will set up 15 while 21 will be imported from France.

Every other state is facing the same situation of oxygen shortages. Four tankers of Liquid Medical oxygen reached Delhi yesterday, whereas 3 tankers reached Maharastra. On the other hand, Lucknow also received 5 tankers of 90 MT of liquid medical oxygen and almost 302 MT of O2 has been transported to different parts of India. Maharashtra government furthers announced a global tender for oxygen production and medical supplies.

Arvind Kejriwal also said that they are importing 21 ready-to-use Oxygen plants from France. They can be put to use right away. These will be built in various hospitals, assisting them in resolving oxygen shortages in those facilities. Kejriwal also announced yesterday that almost all the beds in Delhi are full and 1,200 proper ICU beds would be available to Delhi residents by May 10. Though 500 ICU beds are being built near the GTB hospital and the main Ramlila Site, 200 ICU beds are being built at the Radha Soami complex.

