For the first time, India on Saturday reported over 4 lakh cases after registering 3 lakh cases daily from the last few days. In the midst of it all, members of the Covid-19 task force urged the Centre to enforce a national lockdown. The task force is a group of technical experts who are pushing for a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Experts from top health agencies, including AIIMS and ICMR, make up the task force, which has met many times during the recent boom. Since the task force’s chairperson, V K Paul, reports to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the experts’ opinions are relevant.

However, not only are members of the Covid-19 task force requesting a lockdown, but Health experts, business leaders, and the judiciary are also urging the Central government to enact a national lockdown to save the country’s health system from collapsing due to record-breaking levels of coronavirus infections.

Punjab has also issued a new set of guidelines and made a mandatory covid report to enter the state. However, the weekend lockdown in the state will be continued. At least 11 states and union territories have placed some kind of restrictions, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have either imposed night curfews or weekend lockdowns. Both public and private transportation are prohibited in Karnataka. Also, grocery stores are only open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and factories are only operating at 50% capacity.