The health system in Himachal Pradesh is currently under pressure, with a severe shortage of medical professionals and paramedics for Covid care duties. The state government is set to appoint 4th and 5th year MBBS students, as well as five other categories, including 3rd year nursing students, for Covid duties with obvious impact in response to the looming crisis.

The meagre remuneration of Rs 3,000 per month set for contractual doctors, junior and senior resident doctors, and medical students has agitated medical students. On the other hand, For COVID-19 duties at government medical colleges and hospitals, nursing students, contractual laboratory personnel, and GNM 3rd year students will be paid Rs 1,500 per month.

This decision is facing a lot of criticism from the Netizens, who are outraged at the amount of money being provided to these students. Medical professionals are currently under a lot of mental strain as a result of the increasing number of covid cases. Few days back, In the midst of the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a resident doctor at a private hospital in Delhi committed suicide due to extreme stress.

ASHA workers are also felt dissatisfied from the government. Even though they are also a front line workers, they are not getting paid well. On top of that, a government life insurance programme for health workers expired in March, leaving them battling the pandemic with no guarantees. However, On 18th April, Health ministry announced that they are working on a different health insurance plan for the health workers.