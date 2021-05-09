Bengaluru is currently experiencing a massive surge in the Covid cases. The city has recorded more than 21,000 Covid cases in last 24 hours, Amid the spike, movement have been limited in the city for 15 days with the imposition of a complete lockdown, beginning from Monday.

Bengaluru is currently experiencing a massive surge in the Covid cases. In the last 24 hours, the city recorded more than 21,000 covid cases. As a result, authorities have decided to limit movement in the city for 15 days by imposing complete lockdown, beginning from Monday. According to the directives, all movements and events in the city would be banned from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 25. Essential services will be permitted to operate, but all other commercial activities have been restricted.

In India’s second wave of COVID-19 infections, which peaked in March and April, Karnataka was among the worst-affected states and is still struggling with rising Covid cases. With 2,531 and 2,418 infections, respectively, and 18 and 14 fatalities, Mysuru and Tumakuru have emerged as the next big hotspots in Karnataka. Several city hospitals have sent out the SOS calls for the oxygen and bed shortage while many hospitals are refusing to take more patients.

The Karnataka government is planning to set 22 oxygen plants in 18 medical institutions, out of which 3 plants will be setup in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Friday that aerospace giant Boeing India has offered to construct a hospital in Bengaluru with 200 oxygen beds to help the state deal with the COVID-19 crisis. Bengaluru has also announced to start the vaccination drive of above the age group of 18 plus. Dr. K Sudhakar, Bengaluru’s Minister of Health and Medical Education, announced the start of vaccinations in various government-run hospitals on Twitter.

