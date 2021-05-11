The centre decided to give out these doses to 21 states and union territories paving the way towards vaccine to increase the overall vaccinations but will also help in slowing down the transmission of infection.

Government instructed the states to reach out to the Pune-based company in order to negotiate contracts to secure the doses of Covishield to be availed for the local demands. The doses of 50 lakh are to be vaccinated to those who are between 18-44 years age. Private hospitals are also allowed to get the doses.

The ministry advised the states to negotiate with the company and initiate the implementation activity as early as it can be. As the vaccines were packed to give out to UK by Serum Institute for which different label was fixed on the vials, which might have to be changed since it is to be supplied in the local market now.

The centre has decided to give out these doses to 21 states and union territories paving the way towards vaccine. While some states have been availed 3,50,000 doses each and the rest got 1,00,000 doses each based on the caseload in the states. More than 25.5 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 are vaccinated so far.

The third phase in India of vaccination drive opened up with people below 45 years, experts said, will not only increase the overall vaccinations but will also help in slowing down the transmission of infection. At least 65 million vaccine doses have been a regulated in the country since the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination began.

Meanwhile, amid the surge in Covid cases, the country recorded active caseload of 400,000 per day active cases in 2 months. India’s statistical record of the cases has reached 22,662,575 according to the data from Union ministry of health and family welfare showed on Monday.

Amid the exponential rise in the fresh positive cases of Covid, 24 hour new recoveries has outnumbered daily new cases. A net decline of 30,016 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hour for the first time after two months (61) days. Government is proceeding rapidly in delivering the Global Aid of oxygen concentrators, cylinders, generation plants and more than 3.4L Remedesivir Vials to states and UTs through a “Whole of Government” approach towards Covid.