TSG and NewsX exposed the truth about Mehul Choksi, locals said that he owns two villages on the west coast, which are heavily guarded. They further claimed that if Choksi had been kidnapped, the kidnapping would have been noticed. Which raises serious doubts about Choksi's kidnapping claim.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda confirmed on Sunday that India had sent Mehul Choksi’s deportation documents. He also told local media that India has dispatched a private plane to fly Mehul Choksi back to India directly from Dominica. Mehul Choksi is wanted in India for allegedly defrauding a bank of Rs 13,500 crore. Choksi, who had been residing in Antigua since 2018, was apprehended on May 26 in Dominica.

A Bombardier Global 5,000 jet of Qatar Executive landed at Dominica’s Douglas-Charles airport, sparking anticipation that Mehul Choksi, who was arrested in the Caribbean island nation after his strange escape from Antigua and Barbuda, might be deported. The private jet took off from New Delhi on May 28 and flew to Dominica via Madrid, according to its publicly viewable flight path.

PM Browne further stated that Choksi was sponsoring the main opposition United Progressive Party in Antigua & Barbuda (UPP). Earlier, a major Antigua and Barbuda opposition leader chastised the administration for requesting that fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who was arrested in Dominica on May 26, be handed over to India directly, claiming that this was in violation of Antiguan legislation.

Browne retaliated against UPP, claiming that after falsely accusing his administration of harbouring Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by Interpol, they are now attempting to give a clean chit to this fugitive in order to obtain campaign financing. He further said that despite his administration’s decision to revoke Choksi’s citizenship, there has been no breach of his legal and constitutional rights. The Dominica High Court has put a hold on Mehul Choksi’s deportation from the island and issued a gag order until the case is heard in open court on June 2.