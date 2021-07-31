India will take over the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on August 1 and is set to host signature events in three major areas.

India’s two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council began on January 1, 2021. In a bigger development India will take over the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on August 1 and is set to host signature events in three major areas of maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism during the month.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in a video message that “it is a singular honour for us to be presiding over the Security Council the same month when we are celebrating our 75th Independence Day.”

The first working day of India’s Presidency will be Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council’s programme of work for the month.

Tirumurti will also provide a briefing for member states of the UN which are non-members of the Council on its work for the month, according to a schedule released by the UN.

The August presidency will be India’s first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India will again preside over the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year tenure.