A data according to Association of Democratic Reforms showed that as many as 1024 incumbent MPs and MLAs in India are facing charges of a criminal offence, of whom 64 have been booked in abduction cases, out of which 16 are from the ruling dispensation, BJP. The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have 6 legislators, followed by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with 5 and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with 4.

All the MLAs with abduction charges are mostly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, 8 MLAs are from in Maharashtra and 6 from West Bengal. Rajesh Ranjan known as Pappu Yadav is the Member of Parliament who has the maximum number of abduction charges. He has been charged with 6 cases of kidnapping.

Another MP from Bihar, LJP’s Rama Kishore Singh has been booked for 4 cases in kidnapping. Rajya Sabha MPs who are facing charges Dhoot Rajkumar Nandlal (SHS) and Narayan Tatu Rane (BJP) from Maharashtra.

In April this year, a report by newindianexpress.com said that the BJP in the last 5 years had given tickets to 47 candidates with declared criminal cases against women.

Followed by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati who issued tickets to 35 candidates with criminal cases. The Congress had also given tickets to 24 candidates with similar charges.

The report said Maharashtra lead with 12 legislators who were charged for crimes against women, followed closely by Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal with 11. while Andhra Pradesh had 5 such legislators.

