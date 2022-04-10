Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Gujarat’s Banaskantha district today to inaugurate the Indo-Pak border viewing point at Nadabet.

It is expected that the border will be a major tourist destination in Gujarat, the first of its type.

On this occasion, Shah will be accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Tourism Minister Purnesh Modi.

The Seema Darshan Project aims to increase the number of tourists who visit the region. It is being built along the Wagah-Attari border, but there will be no military exercises between Indian and Pakistani troops here.

The 125 crore border viewing point will allow ordinary people to get a firsthand look at living on the India-Pakistan border.

It is built with three arrivals and parking places available, as well as a lounge. A total of 500 people will be able to sit in the auditorium along with the parade ground with a capacity of 5000 staff. There will be about 22 businesses, eateries set up, and souvenir shops.

The tourists at Nadabet border will also witness exhibition centre, a museum and a laser show.

The Ajay Prahari monument is also being built as a memorial to soldiers who have given their lives in the service of our country. The Tricolor will be raised to a height of 40 feet.