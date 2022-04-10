On Friday (April 9) in Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar police arrested a total of 13 persons in connection with anti-national and aggressive sloganeering inside Jamia Masjid.

Following the conclusion of Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, a group of about a dozen people began shouting anti-national and aggressive slogans, which were later joined by a few others. In the Masjid, a massive crowd of around 24,000 people gathered, making it the largest in recent history.

However, Srinagar Police have reported that “Even after coming outside from one gate, more than a dozen of them attempted to instigate others by sloganeering, which failed, and they dispersed in a rush when they saw police presence surrounding in 2-3 minutes.”

Following this, a case was filed in Nowhatta PS under sections 124A and 447 of the Indian Penal Code.