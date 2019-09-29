64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference: India has opposed Pakistan for its stand on Kashmir. The delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said the tradition of military rule is still prevalent in Pakistan.

India has termed Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir propaganda and strongly criticized its stand on the valley. The Indian delegation was led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The other members include Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly, Congress MP L Hanumanthaiah, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, and Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava. The delegation opposed Pakistan’s claims regarding the Kashmir issue. It said Pakistan has the tradition of military rule since the last 3 decades.

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said the military rule is not known in India while Pakistan is entirely controlled by them. The conference at the General Assembly of 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala was held from 22 to September 29.

During the conference, the Pakistan delegation had raised the issue of Kashmir and accused India of deploying heavy security forces in the valley.

Earlier, Pakistan had raised the issue during the 4th South Asian Speakers Summit held in Male, the Maldives from 1-September 2. Pakistan had condemned India’s actions in Kashmir for detaining thousands of people. The Indian delegation had termed the allegations as baseless. Later, the issue was rejected in the Male declaration after India’s strong opposition.

On Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also raised the issue of Kashmir during his UNGA speech. He had said millions of people have been confined to their homes. Khan had said there were 900,000 Indian forces in the region policing 8 million Kashmiris. He had expressed disappointment over the response from the world community over the human rights violations in Kashmir.

India’s First Secretary at the Permanent Mission to the UN, Vidisha Maitra accused Pakistan for sheltering UN-designated terrorists. Maitra had also accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of being a supporter of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. She had also said Pakistan has a record of human rights violations in their own country.

