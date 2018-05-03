The 65th National Film Awards ceremony has been mired in controversy after President Ram Nath Kovind decided to award only 11 of the total 140 awards in a departure from established tradition. Expressing disappointment at it, 69 artists from across the country have decided to boycott the award ceremony which is scheduled to take place on Thursday at Vigyan Bhavan. Among those who have boycotted the ceremony are renowned actors like Parvathy and Fahaadh Faasil.

The 65th National Film Awards, which will take place at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on Thursday, has landed in a controversy. Sixty-nine of this year’s recipients have decided to boycott the awards. All 69 recipients have sent a letter to Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Director General, Directorate of Film Festivals, stating that they are boycotting the awards. A copy of this letter has also gone to the President of India and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The reason for the boycott is that – for the first time in its history – only 11 of the 140 awards will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Among those who have signed the letter are actors Parvathy and Fahaadh Faasil; Prasad Devineni, co-producer of Baahubali; Chezhiyan, director Tamil film To Let. The News Minute accessed the letter from the 69 recipients and it reads:

Respected Sir,

We write to you collectively as filmmakers and artists from various states across our country. We are recipients of the 65th National Film Awards, an honour that we consider as the most eminent token of appreciation and encouragement for our work.

We have been invited for the esteemed ceremony with a letter stating that the awards will be presented by the Hon’ble President of India. We along with our family and friends have been eagerly looking forward to this prestigious moment that merits our tireless work and dedication towards our dreams.

It is only a day before the ceremony that we have learnt through Mr. Chaitanya Prasad, that a large segment of the awards will not be presented by the Hon’ble President of India. It feels like a breach of trust, when an institution/ceremony that abides by extreme protocol fails to inform us of such a vital aspect of the ceremony with a prior notice. It seems unfortunate that 65 years of tradition are being overturned in a jiffy.

We as filmmakers and artists put in all that we have and tenaciously stick to our dreams in a field of work where appreciation does not come easy. We are disheartened to know that we will be deprived of the honour of this appreciation of a once in a lifetime moment and pride and glory that the National Film Awards had promised us.

The National Film Awards, unlike other awards ceremonies, has been considered as the most pristine and unbiased. We request that the dignity and eminence of this award is maintained and that there is no display of hierarchy at the event. We are disappointed to know that the Hon’ble President will be presenting the Award to just 11 awardees and not the remaining of about 120 of us.

We would like to bring to your notice that we discussed this matter with the Hon’ble I&B Minister last evening and were promised a reply but haven’t heard back from anybody. We are left with no choice but to express our disappointment and convey to you that, at the end of the day, we feel dejected rather than honoured for our work.

In the circumstance of not receiving a response to our grievance, we are left with no option but to be absent for the ceremony. We do not intend to boycott the award, but not attending the ceremony to convey our discontent and are awaiting a more just solution.

