Just a few hours after the Sangh ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s statue was defaced in Kolkata, the police pressed into action and arrested seven people for the alleged vandalism. The following incident of vandalism in Kolkata took place after two statues of Russian communist Vladimir Lenin was toppled in Tripura and a Periyar bust being vandalised in Tamil Nadu. Commenting on the arrest, the Kolkata police stated that at least five of the seven arrested are believed to be members of Left-wing group called Radical. One of the seven arrested accused is said to be a woman.

A police official stated that a strong action will be taken against the alleged perpetrators. The statue that was defaced is said to be located at the Keoratala crematorium in the southern part of the city. The statue is located near to the house of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, a minister from Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet stated that the statue was defaced by an ultra Left Naxal student body from the Jadavpur University in Kolkata. While reacting to the matter, Sidharth Nath Singh, WB BJP In-charge said, “Syama Prasad Mukherjee is a patriot who laid his life for the nation. He is son of Bengal. Those guilty should be arrested immediately. CM Mamata Banerjee should punish those who vandalised his statue. We strongly condemn this incident”

Taking the cognizance of a number of incidents where the statues were vandalised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his concerns over the matter and also condemned the incidents with union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory asking the states to take stringent measures to restore peace and harmony in the states. The advisory by the MHA came in after two statues of Vladimir Lenin were brought down in Tripura. The statues of Vladimir Lenin were brought down just two days after BJP swept the assembly elections 2018 in the state.

