The Indian government is all set to undertake a massive evacuation plan to bring back all the Indias stuck in other countries due to coronavirus outbreak. According to the flight plan by the ministry of external affairs (MEA), 64 flights will be operational in the upcoming week to bring back 14,800 people from a dozen countries. The evacuation plan is all set to start tomorrow.

64 flights will be sent to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom, the Philippines, Bahrain, Qatar, and US to bring back stranded Indians. Around 15 flights will be sent from Kerala, Delhi and Tamil Nadu will send 11 flights each, seven from Maharashtra and Telangana, Gujarat will send five, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir will send three and Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will send 1 each.

Reports reveal that daily 2000 people will return back to India and a total 200 to 300 people will be allowed in each flight following social distancing orders. As per ANI, on the first day of the evacuation, 10 flights will bring back 2,300 people.

The routes which are being considered by the government are Kuwait-Kozhikode, San Francisco-Delhi-Bengaluru, Manila-Chennai, New York-Delhi-Hyderabad, and Chicago-Delhi-Hyderabad. The tickets will be issued to the passengers whose name will be there in the passenger list by the Embassy or Consulate. Moreover, before boarding the flights, all passengers will have to declare their medical report whether they have fever, cold, cough, respiratory disease, or diabetes. Reports reveal that out of 1 crore people who are currently outside India on an Indian passport, 1,92,000 in dire need will be brought back to their country in flights provided they are COVID-19 negative.

