7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Ladakh

Seven people have lost their lives and 20 others have been injured after a school bus veered off course and plunged into a 200-meter deep gorge near Durbuk, Ladakh, on Thursday, officials reported.

The accident occurred around 11:05 AM when the bus, carrying 27 passengers, lost control and fell into the gorge approximately 5 kilometers from Durbuk. The incident was quickly spotted by troops stationed in the area, who promptly rushed to the scene and began evacuating the victims.

According to Indian Army officials, all 27 individuals, including the seven who were fatally injured, were initially taken to a nearby Military Hospital and Primary Health Centre in Tangste. Following this, they were airlifted by military helicopters to the Military Hospital in Leh.

The injured were treated and categorized as follows: 20 people, including three children and 17 women, were sent to SNM Hospital, Leh for further treatment. One individual with a spine injury remained at the Military Hospital in Leh for additional care and an MRI scan. The seven fatalities include six who died initially and one who succumbed post-evacuation.

Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)

