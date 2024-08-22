Thursday, August 22, 2024

7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Ladakh

7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Ladakh

Seven people have lost their lives and 20 others have been injured after a school bus veered off course and plunged into a 200-meter deep gorge near Durbuk, Ladakh, on Thursday, officials reported.

The accident occurred around 11:05 AM when the bus, carrying 27 passengers, lost control and fell into the gorge approximately 5 kilometers from Durbuk. The incident was quickly spotted by troops stationed in the area, who promptly rushed to the scene and began evacuating the victims.

According to Indian Army officials, all 27 individuals, including the seven who were fatally injured, were initially taken to a nearby Military Hospital and Primary Health Centre in Tangste. Following this, they were airlifted by military helicopters to the Military Hospital in Leh.

The injured were treated and categorized as follows: 20 people, including three children and 17 women, were sent to SNM Hospital, Leh for further treatment. One individual with a spine injury remained at the Military Hospital in Leh for additional care and an MRI scan. The seven fatalities include six who died initially and one who succumbed post-evacuation.

Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Delhi Police Uncover Al-Qaeda Terror Module; Six Arrested, Eight Detained

addBlock

Recent Post

Despite Allegations, Why Is The Shinde Government So Lenient Towards Chahal? Opposition Criticizes New Posting

Despite Allegations, Why Is The Shinde Government So Lenient Towards Chahal? Opposition Criticizes New Posting

One Year On: Chandrayaan-3 Unveils Secrets Of Moon’s South Pole

One Year On: Chandrayaan-3 Unveils Secrets Of Moon’s South Pole

British YouTuber Sparks Outrage With Racist Posts Against Indians

British YouTuber Sparks Outrage With Racist Posts Against Indians

Indian Army Reinforces Higher Terrain In Jammu Division To Counter Terrorism

Indian Army Reinforces Higher Terrain In Jammu Division To Counter Terrorism

65-Year-Old Karnataka Woman Allegedly Raped On Government Hospital Grounds

65-Year-Old Karnataka Woman Allegedly Raped On Government Hospital Grounds

Court Grants CBI Green Light For Lie-Detector Tests In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

Court Grants CBI Green Light For Lie-Detector Tests In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

India Celebrates a Special Day Tomorrow: Do You Know What It Is?

India Celebrates a Special Day Tomorrow: Do You Know What It Is?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox