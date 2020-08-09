The fire incident is reported to have occurred at a hotel functioning as a Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada at 5 am on Sunday. The preliminary report suggests short circuit as the cause of fire, while PM Modi and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have promised all possible relief assistance to the bereaved families.

Eleven people lost their lives and 30 were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel here on Sunday, Vijayawada Police said. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident occurred.

The reason of fire that broke out at a hotel here on Sunday appears to be a short circuit as per the preliminary report, said Krishna District Collector.

The hotel is hired by a corporate hospital for treating COVID-19 patients. “The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain,” said Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the fire incident at a hotel in Vijayawada and instructed officials to conduct an enquiry into the accident.

According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals.

విజయవాడలో ఒక హోటల్లో జరిగిన ప్రమాద ఘటనపై సీఎం శ్రీ వైయస్‌.జగన్‌ దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఒక ప్రైవేటు ఆస్పత్రి ఈ హోటల్‌ను లీజుకు తీసుకుందని, అందులో కరోనా వైరస్‌ సోకిన పేషెంట్లను పెట్టినట్టుగా ప్రాథమిక విచారణలో వెల్లడైందని అధికారులు సీఎంకు వెల్లడించారు. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) August 9, 2020

PM Narendra Modi also tweeted condolences to the aggrieved families and assured CM Reddy all possible support.

Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2020

Meanwhile, B Srinivasulu, Police Commissioner said, “Around 5.09 am control room received a call regarding the fire accident following which police and fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot. By 5.45 am fire was doused off.”

“Around 30 COVID patients and 10 hospital staff, a total of 40 persons are there inside. Injured people have been shifted to other hospitals. Some of them are critical. Right now the cause of the accident is not known. Only after analysis, we can come to know about that,” he added.

