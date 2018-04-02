In a shocking incident, 7 Indians among 15 oil workers killed in a bus collision in Kuwait. The accident happened in the southern region, in which 15 workers belong to Indian subcontinent lost their lives. Officials added that 2 Indian citizens have been admitted to hospital for treatment, one is in critical condition. The shocking incident happened hours after Minister of State for External Affairs Gen VK Singh left for Iraq to bring back.

7 Indians among 15 oil workers killed in a head to head collision between 2 buses on Sunday in Kuwait. As per the Kuwait officials, the accident took place in the southern region of the country, in which around 15 workers, mainly natives of Indian subcontinent lost their lives. An official of the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) Mohammed al-Basri said, “out of 15 people killed, 5 were Egyptians and 3 were from Pakistan. ” Talking about the accident to a news agency Agence France Presse, Basri said 2 Indian citizens have been admitted to hospital for treatment, one is in critical condition.

The official added that a Kuwait national was also injured in the incident. Fire spokesperson Colonel Khalil al-Amir confirmed that the victims were employees of Burgan Drilling, a private subcontractor for KOC. The shocking incident happened hours after Minister of State for External Affairs Gen VK Singh left for Iraq to bring back. On March 20, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had informed the Parliament that the 39 Indians, who went missing in Iraq’s Mosul, were killed by the terror outfit IS in 2014.

ALSO READ: BJP MP launches protest against Yogi Adityanath government, says ending quotas will result in bloodbath

After the announcement, the Opposition and relatives of the deceased had criticised Sushma Swaraj for the way she broke the news in the parliament and keeping the families of deceased in dark for four long years. She had then confirmed that VK Singh will visit Iraq to bring back the mortal remains to the country. The Central government draws flak over conditions of migrants and workers living in Arab and Middle-East countries.

Earlier, Harjit Masih, the lone survivor of Mosul kidnapping that took place in 2014, made a revelation about 40 Indians who were held captive by the Islamic State (IS) and said that he was asked by the officials not to mention that Indian people held captive by IS had died.

ALSO READ: Mohan Bhagwat distances RSS from BJP’s Congress-mukt Bharat idea, calls it political slogan

ALSO READ: ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar to be examined by CBI in Videocon loan case

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App