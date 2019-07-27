Seven India nationals who were stranded in Iraq for more than eight months have finally been rescued after they were duped by a woman agent for better employment opportunities in the country.

The woman travel agent sent these youth to Iraq via Dubai in November and December last year but did not provide any documents to them to make them eligible to work in Iraq. Four of the seven rescued hailed from a village in Phillaur in Jalandhar while the remaining belonged to Kapurthala in Jalandhar. This year on June 13, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal also held a meeting with the Minister of External Affairs (EAM) S Jaishankar regarding the issue. The families of these youth were waiting at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi to take a glimpse of their children for the first time after 8 months.

The seven had lost their jobs when they opted to settle in Iraq for better opportunities. While in Iraq they worked for not more than a month months before they had to deal with adverse conditions.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur confirmed that tickets have been bought and sent to the seven stranded in Iraq. Thanking Jaishankar for the affirmative action taken by him to bring the stranded youth back following a representation by the SAD and the parents of the youth, Harsimrat Kaur said the Erbil Consul General extended much-needed legal and financial aid to the youth to help them return to their country.

