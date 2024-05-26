7 Infants Died In Extensive Fire At Delhi Baby Care Hospital, Numerous Others Wounded

In a devastating turn of events, a massive fire engulfed the New Born Baby Care Hospital located in Vivek Vihar, a neighborhood in the heart of the national capital, on Saturday night. The tragedy resulted in the loss of lives of at least seven newborn babies, while several others sustained injuries. Prompt action by the authorities saw the rescue of 12 newborns, who were subsequently shifted to the East Delhi Advance NICU hospital for further medical attention.

The alarm was raised at 11:32 pm, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services and law enforcement personnel. With 16 fire tenders dispatched to the scene, firefighters worked tirelessly to contain and extinguish the raging flames. The fire, which ravaged two buildings—the hospital itself and two floors of a nearby residential structure—posed a grave threat to the lives of those trapped within.

Speaking on the incident, Fire Officer Rajendra Atwal revealed, “Two buildings were affected by the fire, one being the hospital building, and two floors of a residential building on the right side also caught fire.” Amidst the chaos, 11-12 individuals were successfully rescued from the engulfed premises and promptly transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

However, despite the valiant efforts of the rescue teams, the toll of the tragedy was severe. At least six newborns succumbed to the blaze, adding to the anguish of their families and the community at large. Among the rescued infants, one remains in critical condition on a ventilator, while five others are currently undergoing treatment at the medical facility.

Delhi Fire Department Chief Atul Garg emphasized that the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, highlighting the urgent need to ascertain the circumstances that led to this catastrophic event. “A fire call from Baby Care Centre, near ITI, Block B of Vivek Vihar area was received,” stated Garg, underlining the urgency with which emergency services responded to the distress call.

This tragedy strikes a somber chord, particularly in light of recent similar incidents elsewhere in the country. Just days prior, 27 individuals lost their lives in Gujarat’s Rajkot city due to a massive fire that engulfed a game zone. The recurrence of such devastating events underscores the imperative for stringent safety measures and heightened vigilance in public spaces, especially those catering to vulnerable populations such as newborns.

As the investigation progresses and the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic incident, thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of the victims, and efforts to support and rehabilitate those affected must remain at the forefront of collective action. The loss of innocent lives serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of human existence and the need for unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of society.

