Thursday, August 22, 2024

7 Year Old Died OF Electrocution At Illegal E-Rickshaw Charging Point

7 Year Old Died OF Electrocution At Illegal E-Rickshaw Charging Point

A seven-year-old boy was electrocuted after accidentally touching a live wire at an illegal e-rickshaw charging station near a public toilet in Shalimar Bagh, northwest Delhi, according to police on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the boy, Suraj, went to use the toilet.

Following the incident, Suraj’s family and relatives staged a protest, demanding accountability and justice.

Police have arrested Ramnath Rai, 51, who is accused of operating the unauthorized charging setup, a police officer said.

Suraj, who lived in Noida, had come to Shalimar Bagh’s CA Block with his mother to celebrate Rakhi at his maternal uncle’s home. They were scheduled to return to Noida later that day.

During the investigation, police discovered that Ramnath, an e-rickshaw driver, had been illegally siphoning electricity from the public toilet to charge his vehicle. CCTV footage revealed that Suraj touched an e-rickshaw being charged, received a shock, and collapsed.

Witnesses rushed Suraj to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

addBlock

Recent Post

Muzaffarnagar Job Fair: Over 15,000 Opportunities And 5,000 Appointment Letters To Be Distributed

Muzaffarnagar Job Fair: Over 15,000 Opportunities And 5,000 Appointment Letters To Be Distributed

Death Toll Rises To 17 In Reactor Blast At Andhra’s Anakapalli

Death Toll Rises To 17 In Reactor Blast At Andhra’s Anakapalli

Maharashtra Child Rights Panel Advocates For Specialized Unit To Fight Crimes Against Women And Children

Maharashtra Child Rights Panel Advocates For Specialized Unit To Fight Crimes Against Women And Children

KT Rama Rao Accuses Telangana Government Of Deceiving Farmers With False Loan Waiver Promises

KT Rama Rao Accuses Telangana Government Of Deceiving Farmers With False Loan Waiver Promises

Tripura’s Belonia Hit Hard By Flooding: Relief Efforts Begin

Tripura’s Belonia Hit Hard By Flooding: Relief Efforts Begin

China- Europe Trade War: Beijing Launches Probe On EU’s Dairy Products

China- Europe Trade War: Beijing Launches Probe On EU’s Dairy Products

Himachal Pradesh Landslide: 20 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Operation Underway

Himachal Pradesh Landslide: 20 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Operation Underway

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox