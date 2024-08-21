7 Year Old Died OF Electrocution At Illegal E-Rickshaw Charging Point

A seven-year-old boy was electrocuted after accidentally touching a live wire at an illegal e-rickshaw charging station near a public toilet in Shalimar Bagh, northwest Delhi, according to police on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the boy, Suraj, went to use the toilet.

Following the incident, Suraj’s family and relatives staged a protest, demanding accountability and justice.

Police have arrested Ramnath Rai, 51, who is accused of operating the unauthorized charging setup, a police officer said.

Suraj, who lived in Noida, had come to Shalimar Bagh’s CA Block with his mother to celebrate Rakhi at his maternal uncle’s home. They were scheduled to return to Noida later that day.

During the investigation, police discovered that Ramnath, an e-rickshaw driver, had been illegally siphoning electricity from the public toilet to charge his vehicle. CCTV footage revealed that Suraj touched an e-rickshaw being charged, received a shock, and collapsed.

Witnesses rushed Suraj to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.