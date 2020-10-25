Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He started his address by extending his wishes to the people on the occasion of Dussehra.

He said that Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. He said that currently, all Indians were living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty, therefore, in the Covid-19 battle being fought, victory was certain. He added that this time, amid the enthusiasm of festival, when people go shopping, they should make sure to remember their resolve of ‘vocal for local.’

Remembering the soldiers, PM said that we must also remember the brave hearts, who, amid the festivals are posted on the borders and are protecting mother India. He added that we have to celebrate our festivals remembering them. He asked people to light a Diya at their homes dedicated to these brave sons and daughters of Mother India.

Talking about India’s traditional sport Mallakhamb, PM said that in US, when Chinmay & Pragya Patankar started teaching Mallakhamb at home, then they also had no idea it will gain so much success. He said that today, there are many Mallakhamb training centres in the US. Prime Minister also paid tribute to former Prime Minister of Inia, Indira Gandhi as she died on October 31, 1984.

Prime Minister said that almost 90% of the demand for pencil slate in the country is met by Kashmir valley, and Pulwama has a big share in that. He said that at one time, India used to import the wood for pencils, but now Pulwama is making the nation self-reliant in this field.

PM Modi tweeted yesterday asking countrymen to tune in today at 11 am. Earlier on October 10, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 70th edition of the programme.

PM Modi had tweeted that Mann Ki Baat presents a great opportunity to share inspiring journeys of outstanding citizens and discuss themes that power societal change. He wrote that this month’s programme will take place on the 25th, share your ideas on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message.

In the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he encouraged people to take up storytelling. ‘Mann ki Baat’ is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.

