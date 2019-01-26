70th Republic Day: India is celebrating it 70th Republic Day today. The day marks the implementation of the Indian Constitution which was made by a 7-member committee led by Dr BR Ambedkar. Indian constitution was first framed in 1930 but after several amendments and Independence in 1947, it was adopted by the Indian Parliament in 1949 and came into effect from January 26th, 1950.
For this big day, along with Indian President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the Chief Guest. On this auspicious day, netizens have shared their wishes on Twitter including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Amid tight security, Republic Day celebrations will be held at the national capital, where India will showcase its force powers and latest weapons to the world. The Republic Day parade also includes the rich culture and heritage of the nation. More than 3,500 police personnel have been deployed at the event area to avoid any mishap.
Here’s how Twitterati celebrates the 70th Republic Day:
Live Updates
70th Republic Day
Proud Indian are sharing their feelings and greeting on Twitter, A netizen said, "Big salute for all the brave people who give their valuable life for our peaceful life."
Greetings to all of you on the occasion of India's #70thRepublicDay 🇮🇳— Akash Gupta (@im_AGupta) January 26, 2019
Let's spread the message which our tricolor gives.
Humanity, Peace, and Prosperity among the people.#HappyRepublicday2019 #RepublicDayIndia
70th Republic Day
Lakhs of people have gathered at #Rajpath today to watch the glimpses of the parade.
Its a full house at #Rajpath, the excitement is palpable. Glimpses of the audience right before the parade begins#republicdayindia #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/t1Q57GDPmd— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2019
70th Republic Day
Proud Indians are sharing their greetings on micro-blogging site Twitter.
HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY TO ALL. #RepublicDay2019 #republicdayindia #RepublicDay #IndianArmy #India #NarendraModi #Indians #ProudToBeIndian # pic.twitter.com/vp6GcLBPz5— Komil Vyas (@VyasKomil) January 26, 2019
Rajnath Singh distributes sweets
BJP leader Rajnath Singh distributed sweets at his residence and unfolded the flag.
#RepublicDay2019 : Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari unfurl the tricolour at their respective residences in Delhi pic.twitter.com/QitEVFmRMJ— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2019
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley shares greetings
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley shared his greetings on the Twitter and wished the nation a Happy Republic Day 2019. Happy 70th #RepublicDay2019
आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं । #RepublicDay2019 greetings to everyone. Happy 70th #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/TmekQpaZNW— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 26, 2019
Rajnath Singh wishes the nation on Twitter
Home Minister Rajnath Singh wished the nation on the micro-blogging site Twitter and said, "Republic Day greetings to all the people of India.'
सभी भारतवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनायें। Republic Day greetings to all the people of India.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 26, 2019
PM Modi extend Republic Day wishes on Twitter
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation through a Tweet. PM in his tweet said, "Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians, Jai Hind."
Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2019
सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस की शुभकामनाएं।
जय हिन्द!