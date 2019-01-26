70th Republic Day: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and netizens have shared their wishes on micro-blogging site Twitter. Indian constitution was first framed in 1930 and came into effect from January 26th, 1950. Below are heart-touching patriotic wishes extended by netizens.

70th Republic Day: India is celebrating it 70th Republic Day today. The day marks the implementation of the Indian Constitution which was made by a 7-member committee led by Dr BR Ambedkar. Indian constitution was first framed in 1930 but after several amendments and Independence in 1947, it was adopted by the Indian Parliament in 1949 and came into effect from January 26th, 1950.

For this big day, along with Indian President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the Chief Guest. On this auspicious day, netizens have shared their wishes on Twitter including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Amid tight security, Republic Day celebrations will be held at the national capital, where India will showcase its force powers and latest weapons to the world. The Republic Day parade also includes the rich culture and heritage of the nation. More than 3,500 police personnel have been deployed at the event area to avoid any mishap.

Here’s how Twitterati celebrates the 70th Republic Day:

