73rd Independence Day Gallantry awards announced: President Ram Nath Kovind has signed off on awards to the personnel belonging to Indian armed forces and the members of the paramilitary forces on the auspicious occasion of 73rd Independence Day. The awards include 14 Shaurya chakras, 2 Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra, eight Bar to sena medals (gallantry)fice nausena medals (gallantry), 90 sena medals(gallantry), five yudh medal and Vayu Sena Medal. The gallantry awards were initiated by the Government of India to honor acts of bravery and complete sacrifice attempted by the personnel and officers of the armed forces and other security forces or civilians.

The Vir Chakra which is the third-highest military decoration in India and is awarded for acts of bravery on the battlefield. The award will be given to Indian Air force’s (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Independence Day, August 15, 2019. Abhinandan Varthaman, a the time of terrorist attacks on CRPF convoy on February 14, shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet on February 27, 2019. In the battle, Abhinandan’s Mig-21 Bison got landed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was under the hold of Pakistan for a period of three days before he was released on March 1 as a gesture of peace after immense pressure from New Delhi and major international communities.

The Gallantry awards are given to the personnel for showing courage, dignity, and valor on the battlefield. After the colonial rule of British in the year 1947, first three gallantry awards named as Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Vir Chakra were instituted by the government of India on January 26, 1950.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App