7th Loksabha Election

In 1980, The rise of the Janata Party to the political heights of independent India was nothing short of historic. The assemblage of different political parties to fight Congress, the 21-months of emergency and its injustices and Indira Gandhi culminated in the country getting its first non-Congress and first coalition government.7th General Elections were held on 3rd and 6th Jan 1980.  59.6% of the voters participated in the General Elections. Congress and her alliance parties won 374 seats.  Congress alone got 353 seats (42.7% vote share), as against 189 seats (41% vote share) in 1980.  Though the vote share of Congress has marginally increased only by 1.7%, because of the split of opposition parties, Congress could bag 353 seats.

In 1980, there was a total of 42 Loksabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. There were 30497603 electors available in the state.  Out of 30497603 electors, 15081626 men electors and 15415977 women electors were to vote in the 1980 election in Andhra Pradesh. 17363759 people cast their vote with a poll percentage of 56.93%. A total number of the polling stations were 41308. Average candidates in a constituency were 4 in Andhra Pradesh, while a maximum candidate in a single constituency was 17. Out of 42 constituencies, 34  constituencies were reserved for general category, 6 constituencies for SC and 2 constituencies for ST quota.430 candidates filed their nomination where 154 candidates withdrawn their nomination and 271 candidates contested in the election. 183 candidates forfeited their deposits. Out of 30497603 electors, 24759502 were in general category, 4449051 people were in the SC quota and 1289050 people in the ST quota. The average number of electors per polling station was 738. In 1980, out of 42 seats Indian National Congress won in 41 seats, only in Parvathipuram, K.C Suryanarayana Deo Vyricherla won for INC(U), which is a breakaway faction of the Indira Gandhi led Congress.  Congress washed away all of their opponents in the state. It was a result of the accurate organizational structure of Congress. Guntur Constituency had the highest number of electors (841689) and Nandyal Constituency had the highest number of poll percentage (70.01%).

 

Year Name of State/ UT Parliamentary Constituency Candidate Name Party Abbreviation Margin Votes
1980 Andaman & Nicobar Islands Andaman & Nicobar Islands Manoranjan Bhakta Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 26032
1980 Andhra Pradesh Adilabad G. Narasimha Reddy Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 181955
1980 Andhra Pradesh Amalapuram (SC) Kusuma Krishnamurthi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 121090
1980 Andhra Pradesh Anakapalli Appala Naidu S.R.A.S Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 29123
1980 Andhra Pradesh Anantapur Darur Pullaiah Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 73277
1980 Andhra Pradesh Bapatla Ankineedu Prasada Rao Pamulapati Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 151741
1980 Andhra Pradesh Bhadrachalam (ST) B.Radhabai Ananda Rao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 68326
1980 Andhra Pradesh Bobbili P.V.Gajapathi Raju Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 138126
1980 Andhra Pradesh Chittoor P. Rajagopal Naidu Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 59847
1980 Andhra Pradesh Cuddapah K. Obul Reddy Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 50546
1980 Andhra Pradesh Eluru Chittoori Subbarao Chowdary Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 183335
1980 Andhra Pradesh Guntur N. G. Ranga Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 157336
1980 Andhra Pradesh Hanamkonda P. V. Narsimha Rao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 162949
1980 Andhra Pradesh Hindupur P. Bayapa Reddy Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 78439
1980 Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad K.S. Narayana Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 31564
1980 Andhra Pradesh Kakinada Sanjeevi Rao M.S. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 162977
1980 Andhra Pradesh Karimnagar M.Satyanarayana Rao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 156328
1980 Andhra Pradesh Khammam Kondala Rao Jalagam Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 95483
1980 Andhra Pradesh Kurnool K. Vijayabhaskara Reddi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 204849
1980 Andhra Pradesh Machilipatnam Ankineedu Maganti Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 134336
1980 Andhra Pradesh Mahabubnagar Mallikarjun Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 152661
1980 Andhra Pradesh Medak Indira Gandhi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 219124
1980 Andhra Pradesh Miryalguda G. S. Reddy Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 48007
1980 Andhra Pradesh Nagarkurnool (SC) Anantharamulu Mallu Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 149959
1980 Andhra Pradesh Nalgonda T. Damodar Reddy Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 53669
1980 Andhra Pradesh Nandyal P. Venkata Subbaiah Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 78378
1980 Andhra Pradesh Narasapur Alluri Subhaschandra Bose Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 157968
1980 Andhra Pradesh Narasaraopet K. Bramhananda Reddy Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 84296
1980 Andhra Pradesh Nellore (SC) D. Kamakshaiah Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 227251
1980 Andhra Pradesh Nizamabad M. Ramgopal Reddy Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 200315
1980 Andhra Pradesh Ongole Venkata Reddi Puli Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 151175
1980 Andhra Pradesh Parvathipuram (ST) K.C.Suryanarayana Deo Vyricherla Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 14800
1980 Andhra Pradesh Peddapalli (SC) K. Rajamallu Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 109840
1980 Andhra Pradesh Rajahmundry S.B.P.Pattabhi Rama Rao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 118491
1980 Andhra Pradesh Rajampet P. Parthasarathy Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 41401
1980 Andhra Pradesh Secunderabad P. Shiv Shanker Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 28523
1980 Andhra Pradesh Siddipet (SC) Nandi Yellaiah Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 192532
1980 Andhra Pradesh Srikakulam Rajagopalarao Boddepalli Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 78989
1980 Andhra Pradesh Tenali Meduri Nageswara Rao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 70350
1980 Andhra Pradesh Tirupathi (SC) Pasala Penchalaiah Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 155306
1980 Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada Vidya Chennupati Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 98702
1980 Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam Appalaswamy Kommuru Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 34635
1980 Andhra Pradesh Warangal Md. Kamaloddin Ahmed Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 122042
1980 Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal East Sobeng Tayeng Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 2435
1980 Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal West Prem Khandu Thungon Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 4355
1980 Assam  Karimganj (SC) Nihar Ranjan Laskar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 72787
1980 Assam Silchar Santosh Mohan Dev (Rana Dev) Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 18606
1980 Bihar Araria (SC) Dumar Lal Baitha Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 62824
1980 Bihar Arrah Chandradeo Prasad Verma Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 8949
1980 Bihar Aurangabad Satyendra Narain Singh Janta Party (JNP) 174829
1980 Bihar Bagaha (SC) Bhola Raut Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 123398
1980 Bihar Balia Surya Narayan Singh Communist Party Of India (CPI) 1900
1980 Bihar Banka Chandra Shekhar Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 76423
1980 Bihar Barh Dharmvir Singh Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 31606
1980 Bihar Begusarai Krishna Shahi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 172723
1980 Bihar Bettiah Kedar Pandey Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 104725
1980 Bihar Bhagalpur Bhagwat Jha Azad Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 76685
1980 Bihar Bikramganj Tapeshwar Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 21386
1980 Bihar Buxar K. K. Tiwari Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 31724
1980 Bihar Chapra Satyadeo Singh Janta Party (JNP) 8781
1980 Bihar Chatra Ranjit Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 45586
1980 Bihar Darbhanga Hari Nath Mishra Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 58201
1980 Bihar Dhanbad A. K. Roy Independents (IND) 15306
1980 Bihar Dumka (ST) Shibu Siren Independents (IND) 3513
1980 Bihar Gaya (SC) Ramswaroop Ram Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 33927
1980 Bihar Giridih Bindeshwari Dubey Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 26029
1980 Bihar Godda Samin Udin Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 30342
1980 Bihar Gopalganj Nagina Rai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 63820
1980 Bihar Hajipur (SC) Ram Vilas Paswan Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 145839
1980 Bihar Hazaribagh Kunwar Basant Narayan Singh Janta Party (JNP) 29364
1980 Bihar Jahanabad Mahendara Prasad Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 28142
1980 Bihar Jamshedpur Rudra Pratap Sarangi Janta Party (JNP) 10457
1980 Bihar Jhanjharpur Dhanik Lal Mandal Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 45483
1980 Bihar Katihar Shah Tarique Anwar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 38156
1980 Bihar Khagaria Satish Pd. Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 53769
1980 Bihar Khunti (ST) Nirel Enem Horo Jharkhand Party (JKD) 19879
1980 Bihar Kishanganj Zamilur Rahman Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 99049
1980 Bihar Kodarma Reet Lal Pd. Verma Janta Party (JNP) 22366
1980 Bihar Lohardaga (ST) Kartik Oraon Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 69346
1980 Bihar Madhepura Rajendra Pd. Yadav Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 57498
1980 Bihar Madhubani Shafiqullah Ansari Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 3223
1980 Bihar Maharajganj Krishna Pratap Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 30932
1980 Bihar Monger Devendra Prasad Yadav Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 64133
1980 Bihar Motihari Kamla Mishra Madhukar Communist Party Of India (CPI) 5506
1980 Bihar Muzaffarpur George Farnandes Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 23109
1980 Bihar Nalanda Vijay Kumar Yadav Communist Party Of India (CPI) 62601
1980 Bihar Nawada (SC) Kunwar Ram Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 56187
1980 Bihar Palamau (SC) Kamla Kumari Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 45340
1980 Bihar Patna Ramavatar Shastri Communist Party Of India (CPI) 20413
1980 Bihar Purnea Madhuri Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 61956
1980 Bihar Rajmahal (ST) Seth Hemrem Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 40190
1980 Bihar Ranchi Shiva Prasad Sahu Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 38126
1980 Bihar Rosera (SC) Baleshwar Ram Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 19395
1980 Bihar Saharsa Kamal Nath Jha Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 1255
1980 Bihar Samastipur Ajit Kumar Mehta Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 86524
1980 Bihar Sasaram (SC) Jagjiwan Ram Janta Party (JNP) 51170
1980 Bihar Sheohar Ram Dulari Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 51392
1980 Bihar Singhbhum (ST) Bagun Sumbrui Janta Party (JNP) 16808
1980 Bihar Sitamarhi Baliram Bhagat Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 32249
1980 Bihar Siwan M. Yusuf Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 15599
1980 Bihar Vaishali Kishroi Sinha Janta Party (JNP) 3331
1980 Chandigarh Chandigarh Jagan Nath Kasuhal Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 33319
1980 Dadra & Nagar Haveli Dadra & Nagar Haveli (ST) Mahala Ramji Potla Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 13580
1980 Goa, Daman & Diu Mormugao Eduardo Martinho Faleiro Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 41081
1980 Goa, Daman & Diu Panaji Rane Sirdessai Sayogita Jaibaa MAHARASHTRAWADI GOMANTAK (MAG) 27700
1980 Gujarat Ahmedabad Maganbhai Barot Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 108153
1980 Gujarat Amreli Ravani Navinchandra Parmananddas Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 100138
1980 Gujarat Anand Ishvarbhai Khodabhai Chavda Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 114261
1980 Gujarat Banaskantha Bheravdan Khetdanji Gadhavi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 89487
1980 Gujarat Baroda Gaekwad Ranjitsinhji Pratapsinji Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 95493
1980 Gujarat Bhavnagar Gohil Gigabhai Bhavubhai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 53929
1980 Gujarat Broach Patel Ahmedbhai Mohammedbhai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 82844
1980 Gujarat Bulsar (ST) Patel Uttambhai Harjibhai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 25947
1980 Gujarat Chhota Udaipur (ST) Rathawa Amarsinghbhai Viriyabhai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 72483
1980 Gujarat Dhandhuka (SC) Makwana Narsinhbhai Karsanbhai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 86873
1980 Gujarat Dohad (ST) Damor Somjibhai Punjabhai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 77123
1980 Gujarat Gandhinagar Amrit Mohanal Patel Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 49217
1980 Gujarat Godhra Maharaol Jaydeepsinhji Subhagsinhji Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 62969
1980 Gujarat Jamnagar Jadeja Dolatsinhji Pratapsinhji Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 57787
1980 Gujarat Junagadh Patel Mohanlal Laljibhai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 10781
1980 Gujarat Kaira Ajitsinh Fulsinhji Dabhi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 107222
1980 Gujarat Kapadvanj Solanki Natavarsinhji Kesarisinhji Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 50096
1980 Gujarat Kutch Mehta Mahipatray Mulshanker Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 20951
1980 Gujarat Mandvi (ST) Gamit Chhitubhai Devjibhai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 35919
1980 Gujarat Mehsana Chaudhary Motibhai Ranchhodbhai Janta Party (JNP) 19428
1980 Gujarat Patan (SC) Parmar Hiralal Ranchhoddas Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 2754
1980 Gujarat Porbandar Odedra Maldeji Mandlikji Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 60308
1980 Gujarat Rajkot Mavani Ramjibhai Bhurabhai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 53476
1980 Gujarat Sabarkantha Patel Shantubhai Cunibhai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 79299
1980 Gujarat Surat Patel Chhaganbhai Devabhai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 26661
1980 Gujarat Surendranagar Digvijaysinh Pratapsinhg Zala Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 84516
1980 Haryana Ambala (SC) Suraj Bhan Janta Party (JNP) 2295
1980 Haryana Bhiwani Bansi Lal Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 50071
1980 Haryana Faridabad Tayyab Hussain Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 158
1980 Haryana Hissar Mani Ram S/O Harji Ram Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 92711
1980 Haryana Karnal Chiranji Lal Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 22328
1980 Haryana Kurukshetra Manohar Lal Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 27929
1980 Haryana Mahendragarh Birender Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 91347
1980 Haryana Rohtak Inder Vesh Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 121440
1980 Haryana Sirsa (SC) Dalbir Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 21501
1980 Haryana Sonepat Devi Lal Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 157791
1980 Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur Narain Chand Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 72434
1980 Himachal Pradesh Kangra Vikram Chand Mahajan Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 30930
1980 Himachal Pradesh Mandi Vir Bahadur Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 58354
1980 Himachal Pradesh Simla (SC) Krishan Dutt Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 35134
1980 Jammu & Kashmir Anantnag Gh. Rasool Kochak Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN) 83970
1980 Jammu & Kashmir Baramulla Khawaja Mubarak Shah Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN) 103277
1980 Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Girdhari Lal Dogra Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 134257
1980 Jammu & Kashmir Ladakh Phuntsog Namgyal Independents (IND) 6052
1980 Jammu & Kashmir Udhampur Karan Singh Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 55429
1980 Karnataka Bagalkot Veerendra Patil Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 153973
1980 Karnataka Bangalore North C.K. Jaffar Sharief Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 116535
1980 Karnataka Bangalore South T.R. Shamanna Janta Party (JNP) 2727
1980 Karnataka Belgaum Sidnal Shanmukhappa Basappa Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 141197
1980 Karnataka Bellary R.Y. Ghorpade Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 136037
1980 Karnataka Bidar (SC) Narsing Hulla Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 105408
1980 Karnataka Bijapur Choudhari Kalingappa Bhimanna Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 10562
1980 Karnataka Chamarajanagar (SC) V. Sreenivasa Prasad Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 110461
1980 Karnataka Chikballapur S.N. Prasan Kumar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 146943
1980 Karnataka Chikkodi (SC) B. Shankaranand Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 146084
1980 Karnataka Chikmagalur D.M. Puttegowda Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 164136
1980 Karnataka Chitradurga K. Mallanna Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 109361
1980 Karnataka Davangere T.V. Chandrashekharappa Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 140996
1980 Karnataka Dharwad North D.K. Naikar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 96694
1980 Karnataka Dharwad South Mohsin Fakruddinsab Hussensab Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 151033
1980 Karnataka Gulbarga Dharamsingh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 117976
1980 Karnataka Hassan H.N. Nanjegowda Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 94748
1980 Karnataka Kanakapura M.V. Chandrasekhara Murthy Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 128504
1980 Karnataka Kanara Naik Devaray G. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 116700
1980 Karnataka Kolar (SC) G.Y. Krishnan Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 97512
1980 Karnataka Koppal H.G. Ramulu Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 161803
1980 Karnataka Mandya S.M. Krishna Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 115342
1980 Karnataka Mangalore Janardhana Poojari Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 128897
1980 Karnataka Mysore M. Rajashekaramurthy Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 83036
1980 Karnataka Raichur B.V. Desai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 129050
1980 Karnataka Shimoga S.T. Quadri Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 151798
1980 Karnataka Tumkur K. Lakkappa Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 117061
1980 Karnataka Udupi Oscar Fernandes Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 159969
1980 Kerala Adoor (SC) P. K. Kodiyan Communist Party Of India (CPI) 25399
1980 Kerala Alleppey Suseela Gopalana Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 114764
1980 Kerala Badagara K.P. Unnikrishnan Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 41682
1980 Kerala Calicut E. K. Imbichi Bava Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 40695
1980 Kerala Cannanore K. Kunhambu Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 73257
1980 Kerala Chirayinkil A. A. Rahim Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 6063
1980 Kerala Ernakulam Xavier Varghese Arakal Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 2502
1980 Kerala Idukki M.M. Lawrence Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 7033
1980 Kerala Kasaragod M. Ramanna Rai Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 73587
1980 Kerala Kottayam Skaria Thomas Kerala Congress (KEC) 5375
1980 Kerala Manjeri Ebrahim Sulaiman Sait Muslim League (MUL) 34581
1980 Kerala Mavelikara P. J. Kurien Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 63122
1980 Kerala Mukundapuram Balanandan Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 65131
1980 Kerala Muvattupuzha George Joseph (Baby Mundackal) Independents (IND) 4330
1980 Kerala Ottapalam (SC) A.K. Balan Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 23408
1980 Kerala Palghat V.S. Vijaya Raghavan Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 12088
1980 Kerala Ponnani Banatwala Gulam Mehmood Muslim League (MUL) 50863
1980 Kerala Quilon B. K. Nair Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 36586
1980 Kerala Trichur K. A. Rajan Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 43151
1980 Kerala Trivandrum A. Neelalohithadasan Nadar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 107057
1980 Lakshadweep  Lakshadweep (ST) Muhammad Sayeed Padannatha Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 2949
1980 Madhya Pradesh Balaghat Nandkishore Sharma Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 113373
1980 Madhya Pradesh Bastar (ST) Laxman Karma Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 15050
1980 Madhya Pradesh Betul Gufran Azam Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 29322
1980 Madhya Pradesh Bhind Kalicharan Sharma Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 10036
1980 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Shankardayal Sharma Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 13602
1980 Madhya Pradesh Bilaspur (SC) Godil Prasad Anuragi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 79079
1980 Madhya Pradesh Chhindwara Kamal Nath Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 70131
1980 Madhya Pradesh Damoh Prabhunarayan Ramdhan Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 53525
1980 Madhya Pradesh Dhar (ST) Fatehbhanusinh S/O Ramsinh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 62646
1980 Madhya Pradesh Durg Chandulal Chanrakar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 112304
1980 Madhya Pradesh Guna Madhavrao Seindia Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 116126
1980 Madhya Pradesh Gwalior Narayan Krishnarao Shejwalkar Janta Party (JNP) 25480
1980 Madhya Pradesh Hoshangabad Rameshwar Nikhra Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 60317
1980 Madhya Pradesh Indore Prakash Chand Sethi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 64733
1980 Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur Munder Sharma Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 77526
1980 Madhya Pradesh Janjgir Ramgopal Tiwari Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 64310
1980 Madhya Pradesh Jhabua (ST) Dileep Singh Bhuria Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 90136
1980 Madhya Pradesh Kanker (ST) Arvind Netam Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 87501
1980 Madhya Pradesh Khajuraho Chaturvedi Vidyawati Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 46436
1980 Madhya Pradesh Khandwa Shivkumarsingh Nawal Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 37356
1980 Madhya Pradesh Khargone Subhash Yadav Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 46583
1980 Madhya Pradesh Mahasamund Vidya Charan Shukla Ravishankar Shukla Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 101897
1980 Madhya Pradesh Mandla (ST) Chhotelal Sonu Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 15988
1980 Madhya Pradesh Mandsaur Bhanwarlal Rajmal Nahata Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 2683
1980 Madhya Pradesh Morena (SC) Babulal Solanki Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 32054
1980 Madhya Pradesh Raigarh (ST) Pushpa Devi Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 81095
1980 Madhya Pradesh Raipur Kayur Bhushan Mathura Prasad Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 66309
1980 Madhya Pradesh Rajgarh Pandit Vasant Kumar Ram Krishna Janta Party (JNP) 32979
1980 Madhya Pradesh Rajnandgaon Shivendra Bahadur Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 58496
1980 Madhya Pradesh Rewa Maharaja Martand Singh Independents (IND) 238351
1980 Madhya Pradesh Sagar (SC) Sahodrabai Rai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 71751
1980 Madhya Pradesh Sarangarh (SC) Parasram Ram Prasad Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 104609
1980 Madhya Pradesh Satna Gulsher Ahmed Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 52119
1980 Madhya Pradesh Seoni Gargishaker Ramkrishna Mishra Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 62796
1980 Madhya Pradesh Shahdol (ST) Dalbir Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 56484
1980 Madhya Pradesh Shajapur (SC) Fulchand Verma Janta Party (JNP) 8361
1980 Madhya Pradesh Sidhi (ST) Moti Lal Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 70685
1980 Madhya Pradesh Surguja (ST) Chakaradhari Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 62289
1980 Madhya Pradesh Ujjain (SC) Satyanarayan Jatiya Janta Party (JNP) 11326
1980 Madhya Pradesh Vidisha Pratapbhanu Krishnagopal Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 5080
1980 Maharashtra Ahmednagar Athare Chandrabhan Balaji Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 180214
1980 Maharashtra Akola Vairale Madhusudan Atmaram Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 104025
1980 Maharashtra Amravati Usha Prakash Choudhari Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 169630
1980 Maharashtra Aurangabad Kazi Salem Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 83748
1980 Maharashtra Baramati Patil Shankarrao Bajirao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 85868
1980 Maharashtra Beed Kashirsagar Kesarbai Sonajirao Alias Kaku Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 67503
1980 Maharashtra Bhandara Pardhir Keshaorao Atmaramji Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 99928
1980 Maharashtra Bombay North Ravindra Varma Janta Party (JNP) 64694
1980 Maharashtra Bombay North Central Pramila Madhu Dandvate Janta Party (JNP) 9811
1980 Maharashtra Bombay North East Subramanian Swamy Janta Party (JNP) 38906
1980 Maharashtra Bombay North West Ram Jethamalani Janta Party (JNP) 27055
1980 Maharashtra Bombay South Rajda Ratasinh Gokuldas Janta Party (JNP) 15170
1980 Maharashtra Bombay South Central Bhole R. R. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 26888
1980 Maharashtra Buldhana (SC) Wasnik Balkrishna Ramchandra Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 113096
1980 Maharashtra Chandrapur Shantaram Potdukhe Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 72890
1980 Maharashtra Chimur Muttemwar Vilas Babura Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 138852
1980 Maharashtra Dahanu (ST) Shinghada Damu Barku Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 71158
1980 Maharashtra Dhule (ST) Bhoye Reshma Motiram Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 112062
1980 Maharashtra Erandol Vijay Kumar Naval Patil Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 128592
1980 Maharashtra Hingoli Uttamrao Baliramji Rathod Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 117224
1980 Maharashtra Ichalkaranji Mane Rajaram Alias Balasaheb Shankarrao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 151051
1980 Maharashtra Jalgaon Yadav Shivram Mahajan Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 96358
1980 Maharashtra Jalna Balasaheb Pawar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 107126
1980 Maharashtra Karad Mohite Yashavantrao Jijava Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 25415
1980 Maharashtra Khed More Ramkrishna Sadashiv Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 50888
1980 Maharashtra Kolaba A. T. Patil Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 49420
1980 Maharashtra Kolhapur Gaikwad Udayasingrao Nanasaheb Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 154443
1980 Maharashtra Kopargaon Vikhe Eknathrao Vithalrao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 159839
1980 Maharashtra Latur Shivraj Vishwanath Patil Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 189867
1980 Maharashtra Malegaon (ST) Khandole Zamaru Mangalu Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 74993
1980 Maharashtra Nagpur Dhote Jambuwant Bapurao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 126443
1980 Maharashtra Nanded Chavan Shankarrao Bhaurao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 37542
1980 Maharashtra Nandurbar (ST) Surupsing Hirya Naik Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 90785
1980 Maharashtra Nashik Wagh Pratap Deoram Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 46255
1980 Maharashtra Osmanabad (SC) Sawant Trimbak Marotrao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 92983
1980 Maharashtra Pandharpur (SC) Thorat Sandipan Bhagwan Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 95653
1980 Maharashtra Parbhani Yadav Ramrao Narayanrao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 98950
1980 Maharashtra Pune Gadgil Vitthal Narhar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 28830
1980 Maharashtra Rajapur Madhu Dandvate Janta Party (JNP) 145977
1980 Maharashtra Ramtek Barve Jatiram Chaitram Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 214763
1980 Maharashtra Ratnagiri Bapusaheb Parulekar Janta Party (JNP) 44161
1980 Maharashtra Sangli Patil Vasantrao Banduji Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 167645
1980 Maharashtra Satara Chavan Yashvantrao Balawantrao Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 53033
1980 Maharashtra Solapur Kuchan Gangadhar Sidramappa Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 104606
1980 Maharashtra Thane Mhalgi Ramchandra Kashinath Janta Party (JNP) 10275
1980 Maharashtra Wardha Vasantrao Sathe Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 177509
1980 Maharashtra Washim Gulam Nabi Azad Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 151478
1980 Maharashtra Yavatmal Patil Uttamrao Deorao Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 200180
1980 Manipur Inner Manipur Ngangom Mohendra Communist Party Of India (CPI) 11946
1980 Manipur Outer Manipur (ST) Gouzagin Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 22326
1980 Meghalaya Tura Puron A. Sangma Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 69249
1980 Mizoram Mizoram (ST) R. Rothuama Independents (IND) 20539
1980 Nagaland Nagaland Chingwang Independents (IND) 5759
1980 National Capital Territory Of Delhi  Delhi Sadar Jagdish Tytler Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 8118
1980 National Capital Territory Of Delhi  Karol Bagh (SC) Dharam Dass Shastri Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 34998
1980 National Capital Territory Of Delhi Chandni Chowk Bhiku Ram Jain Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 17235
1980 National Capital Territory Of Delhi East Delhi H.K.L. Bhagat Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 87708
1980 National Capital Territory Of Delhi New Delhi Atal Bihari Vajpayee Janta Party (JNP) 5045
1980 National Capital Territory Of Delhi Outer Delhi Sajjan Kumar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 98452
1980 National Capital Territory Of Delhi South Delhi Charanjit Singh (West Friends Colony) Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 4100
1980 Orissa Aska Ramachandra Rath Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 104317
1980 Orissa Balasore Chintamani Jena Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 139889
1980 Orissa Berhampur Jagannath Rao R. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 114170
1980 Orissa Bhadrak (SC) Arjun Charan Sethi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 124035
1980 Orissa Bhubaneswar Chintamani Panigrahi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 132617
1980 Orissa Bolangir Nityananda Mishra Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 79861
1980 Orissa Cuttack Janaki Ballav Patnaik Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 123952
1980 Orissa Deogarh Narayan Sahu Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 119804
1980 Orissa Dhenkanal Raja Kamakhya Prasad Singh Deo Mahindra Bahadur Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 131032
1980 Orissa Jagatsinghpur Lakshman Mallick Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 59892
1980 Orissa Jajpur (SC) Anadi Charan Das Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 84938
1980 Orissa Kalahandi Rasabehari Behara Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 45627
1980 Orissa Kendrapara Bijoynanda Patanaik Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 5743
1980 Orissa Keonjhar (ST) Harihar Soren Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 85048
1980 Orissa Koraput (ST) Giridhar Gomango Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 64318
1980 Orissa Mayurbhanj (ST) Man Mohan Tudu Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 71557
1980 Orissa Nowrangpur (ST) Khagapati Pradhani Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 65364
1980 Orissa Phulbani (SC) Mrutyunjaya Nayak Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 79160
1980 Orissa Puri Brajamohan Mohanty Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 121803
1980 Orissa Sambalpur Krupasindhu Bhoi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 109233
1980 Orissa Sundargarh (ST) Christopher Ekka Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 40951
1980 Pondicherry Pondicherry P. Shanmugam Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 98564
1980 Punjab Amritsar Raghunandan Lal Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 111684
1980 Punjab Bhatinda (SC) Hakam Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 17009
1980 Punjab Faridkot Gurbinder Kaur Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 20661
1980 Punjab Ferozepur Bal Ram Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 194214
1980 Punjab Gurdaspur Sukhbans Kaur Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 151739
1980 Punjab Hoshiarpur Zail Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 125186
1980 Punjab Jullundur Rajinder Singh Sparrow Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 72321
1980 Punjab Ludhiana Devinder Singh Garcha Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 65506
1980 Punjab Patiala Amarender Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 78979
1980 Punjab Phillaur (SC) Ch. Sundar Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 67437
1980 Punjab Ropar (SC) Buta Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 43018
1980 Punjab Sangrur Gurcharan Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 7615
1980 Punjab Tarn Taran Lehna Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 5247
1980 Rajasthan Ajmer Acharya Bhagwan Dev Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 43379
1980 Rajasthan Alwar Ram Singh Yadav Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 19287
1980 Rajasthan Banswara (ST) Bhikha Bhai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 88581
1980 Rajasthan Barmer Virdhi Chand Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 37977
1980 Rajasthan Bayana (SC) Jagannath Persad Pahadia Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 31189
1980 Rajasthan Bharatpur Rajesh Pilot Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 12259
1980 Rajasthan Bhilwara Girdhari Lal Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 74349
1980 Rajasthan Bikaner Manfool Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 61542
1980 Rajasthan Chittorgarh Nrimala Kumari Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 34637
1980 Rajasthan Churu Daulat Ram Saran Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 9890
1980 Rajasthan Dausa Nawal Kishore Sharma Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 8072
1980 Rajasthan Ganganagar (SC) Birbal Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 85840
1980 Rajasthan Jaipur Satish Chandra Agarwal Janta Party (JNP) 4684
1980 Rajasthan Jalore (SC) Virda Ram Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 146981
1980 Rajasthan Jhalawar Chatur Bhuj Janta Party (JNP) 5605
1980 Rajasthan Jhunjhunu Bhim Singh Janta Party (JNP) 7892
1980 Rajasthan Jodhpur Ashok Gahlot Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 52519
1980 Rajasthan Kota Krishan Kumar Goyal Janta Party (JNP) 6220
1980 Rajasthan Nagaur Nathu Ram Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 23215
1980 Rajasthan Pali Mool Chand Daga Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 108116
1980 Rajasthan Salumber (ST) Jai Narain Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 77051
1980 Rajasthan Sawai Madhopur (ST) Ram Kumar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 48131
1980 Rajasthan Sikar Kumbha Ram Arya Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 34132
1980 Rajasthan Tonk (SC) Banwari Lal Bairwa Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 31202
1980 Rajasthan Udaipur Mohan Lal Sukhadia Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 51897
1980 Sikkim Sikkim Pahal Man Subba Sikkim Janata Parishad (SJP) 20118
1980 Tamil Nadu Arakkonam Velu A.M. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 117361
1980 Tamil Nadu Chengalpattu Anbarasu Era Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 110016
1980 Tamil Nadu Chidambaram (SC) Kulandaivelu V. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 138725
1980 Tamil Nadu Coimbatore Ram Mohan Alias Era Mohan R. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 56109
1980 Tamil Nadu Cuddalore Muthukumaran R. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 108651
1980 Tamil Nadu Dharmapuri Arjunan K. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 66871
1980 Tamil Nadu Dindigul Maya Thevar K. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 26746
1980 Tamil Nadu Gobichettipalayam Chinnasamy G. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADK) 13875
1980 Tamil Nadu Karur Dorai Sebastian S.A. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 74134
1980 Tamil Nadu Krishnagiri Ramamurthy K. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 100511
1980 Tamil Nadu Madras Central Kalanidhi A. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 105049
1980 Tamil Nadu Madras North Lakshmanan G. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 99318
1980 Tamil Nadu Madras South Venkataraman R. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 120362
1980 Tamil Nadu Madurai Subburaman A.G. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 69195
1980 Tamil Nadu Mayiladuturai Kudanthai Ramalingam N. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 92005
1980 Tamil Nadu Nagapattinam (SC) Karunanithi-Thazhai Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 10674
1980 Tamil Nadu Nagercoil Dennis, N. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 38408
1980 Tamil Nadu Nilgiris Prabhu R. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 85743
1980 Tamil Nadu Palani Sanapathi Goundar A. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 59568
1980 Tamil Nadu Perambalur (SC) Mani K.B.S. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 99172
1980 Tamil Nadu Periyakulam Natarajan Cumbum N. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 19882
1980 Tamil Nadu Pollachi (SC) Dhandapani C.T. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 15735
1980 Tamil Nadu Pudukkottai V.N. Swamynathan Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 16099
1980 Tamil Nadu Ramanathapuram Sathiyendran M.S.K. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 84133
1980 Tamil Nadu Rasipuram (SC) Devarajan B. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 59872
1980 Tamil Nadu Salem Palaniappan C. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 26258
1980 Tamil Nadu Sivaganga Swaminathan R.V. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 134561
1980 Tamil Nadu Sivakasi Sourdararajan N. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADK) 6612
1980 Tamil Nadu Sriperumbudur (SC) Nagaratnam T. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 82777
1980 Tamil Nadu Tenkasi (SC) Arunachalam M. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 108316
1980 Tamil Nadu Thanjavur Singaravadivel S. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 44539
1980 Tamil Nadu Tindivanam Ramaswamy Padayatchi S.S. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 156898
1980 Tamil Nadu Tiruchendur Kosalram K. T. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 113819
1980 Tamil Nadu Tiruchengode Kandaswamy M. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 21218
1980 Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli Selvaraju N. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 73599
1980 Tamil Nadu Tirunelveli Sivaprakasam D.S.A. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 59962
1980 Tamil Nadu Tiruppattur Murugian S. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 115361
1980 Tamil Nadu Vandavasi Pattuswamy D. Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 127154
1980 Tamil Nadu Vellore Abdul Samad A.K.A. Independents (IND) 79546
1980 Tripura Tripura East (ST) Bajuban Riyan Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 93906
1980 Tripura Tripura West Ajoy Biswas Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 55345
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Agra Nihal Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 16415
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Aligarh Indra Kumari Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 17978
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Allahabad Vishwa Nath Pratap Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 73025
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Baghpat Charan Singh Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 165121
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Banda Ram Nath Dubey Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 45054
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Bilhaur Ram Narain Tripathi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 9190
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Bulandshahr Mahmood Hasan Khan Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 56660
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Chail (SC) Ram Nihore Rakesh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 13717
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Etah Malik Mohd. Mishir A.Khan Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 8340
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Etawah Ram Singh Shakya Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 56075
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Farrukhabad Daya Ram Shakya  Janta Party (JNP) 6110
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Fatehpur Hari Kishan Shastri Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 40146
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Firozabad (SC) Rajesh Kumar Singh Independents (IND) 22086
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Ghatampur (SC) Ash Karan Sankhwar Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 43720
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Hamirpur Doongar Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 66209
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Hapur Anwar Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 5402
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Hardwar (SC) Jagpal Singh Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 26444
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Hathras (SC) Chandra Pal Shailani Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 34853
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Jalaun (SC) Nathuram Shakyawar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 16434
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Jalesar Chaudhary Multan Singh Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 58480
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Jhansi Vishwa Nath Sharma Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 109754
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Kairana Gyatri Devi Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 59481
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Kannauj Chhotey Singh Yadav Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 39137
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Kanpur Arif Mohammad Khan Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 75181
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Khurja (SC) Trilok Chand Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 34269
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Mainpuri Raghunath Singh Verma  Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 83216
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Mathura Chaudhary Digamber Singh Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 82663
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Meerut Mohsina Kidwai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 57217
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Muzaffarnagar Ghayoor Ali Khan Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 50172
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Phulpur B.D. Singh Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 38788
1980 Uttar Pradesh  Saharanpur Rasheed Masood Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 43676
1980 Uttar Pradesh Akbarpur (SC) Ram Avadh Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 35303
1980 Uttar Pradesh Almora Harish Chandra Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 58682
1980 Uttar Pradesh Amethi Sanjay Gandhi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 128545
1980 Uttar Pradesh Amroha Chandra Pal Singh Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 42682
1980 Uttar Pradesh Aonla Jaipal Singh Kashyap Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 26134
1980 Uttar Pradesh Azamgarh Chandrajeet Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 65183
1980 Uttar Pradesh Badaun Mohammad Asrar Ahmad Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 9934
1980 Uttar Pradesh Bahraich Mulana Saiyad Muzaffar Hussain Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 49890
1980 Uttar Pradesh Ballia Chandra Shikhar Janta Party (JNP) 23588
1980 Uttar Pradesh Balrampur Chandra Bhal Mani Tewari Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 20986
1980 Uttar Pradesh Bansgaon (SC) Mahabir Prasad Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 32061
1980 Uttar Pradesh Bara Banki (SC) Ram Kinkar Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 15641
1980 Uttar Pradesh Bareilly Nisar Yar Khan Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 1710
1980 Uttar Pradesh Basti (SC) Kalpnath Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 26890
1980 Uttar Pradesh Bijnor (SC) Mangal Ram Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 46099
1980 Uttar Pradesh Chandauli Nihal Singh Janta Party (JNP) 20858
1980 Uttar Pradesh Deoria Ramayan Rai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 77
1980 Uttar Pradesh Domariaganj Kazi Jalil Abbasi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 65467
1980 Uttar Pradesh Faizabad Jai Ram Verma Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 54416
1980 Uttar Pradesh Garhwal Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 125440
1980 Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur Jainul Bashar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 5291
1980 Uttar Pradesh Ghosi Jharkhande Communist Party Of India (CPI) 6296
1980 Uttar Pradesh Gonda Anand Singh Alias Annubhaiya Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 72926
1980 Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur Hari Kesh Bahadur Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 16141
1980 Uttar Pradesh Hardoi (SC) Manni Lal Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 53157
1980 Uttar Pradesh Jaunpur Azizulla Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 2763
1980 Uttar Pradesh Kaiserganj Rana Bir Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 33462
1980 Uttar Pradesh Khalilabad Krishna Chandra Pandey Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 19941
1980 Uttar Pradesh Kheri Bal Govind Verma Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 81306
1980 Uttar Pradesh Lalganj (SC) Chhagur Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 9383
1980 Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Sheila Kaul Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 30382
1980 Uttar Pradesh Machhalishahr Sheo Sharan Verma Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 11220
1980 Uttar Pradesh Maharajganj Ashfaq Husain Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 23536
1980 Uttar Pradesh Mirzapur Aziz Imam Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 34523
1980 Uttar Pradesh Misrikh (SC) Ram Lal Rahi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 47673
1980 Uttar Pradesh Mohanlalganj (SC) Kailash Pati Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 43065
1980 Uttar Pradesh Moradabad Ghulam Mohammad Khan Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 10467
1980 Uttar Pradesh Nainital Narayana Datt Tewari Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 104422
1980 Uttar Pradesh Padrauna Kunwar Chandra Pratap Narain Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 22976
1980 Uttar Pradesh Pilibhit Harish Kumar Gangwar Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 45107
1980 Uttar Pradesh Pratapgarh Ajit Pratap Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 14185
1980 Uttar Pradesh Rae Bareli Indira Gandhi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 173654
1980 Uttar Pradesh Rampur Zulfiqar Ali Khan Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 70408
1980 Uttar Pradesh Robertsganj (SC) Ram Pyare Panika Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 16002
1980 Uttar Pradesh Saidpur (SC) Rajnath Sonkar Shastri Janta Party (Secular) (JNP(S)) 13983
1980 Uttar Pradesh Salempur Ram Nagina Misra Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 15954
1980 Uttar Pradesh Sambhal Bijendra Pal Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 15767
1980 Uttar Pradesh Shahabad Dharmgaj Singh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 57496
1980 Uttar Pradesh Shahjahanpur Kr. Jatendra Prasad Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 6259
1980 Uttar Pradesh Sitapur Rajendra Kumari Bajpai Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 45697
1980 Uttar Pradesh Sultanpur Giriraj Isngh Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 26081
1980 Uttar Pradesh Tehri Garhwal Trepan Singh Negi Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 40763
1980 Uttar Pradesh Unnao Ziaur Rehman Ansari Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 34869
1980 Uttar Pradesh Varanasi Kamalapati  Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 24735
1980 West Bengal  Arambagh Bijoy Krishna Modak Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 42991
1980 West Bengal  Asansol Ananda Gopal Mukhopadhya Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 9652
1980 West Bengal  Bankura Acharia Basudeb Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 43911
1980 West Bengal  Barasat Chitta Basu All India Forward Block (FBL) 93920
1980 West Bengal  Barrackpore Mahammed Ismail Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 103925
1980 West Bengal  Basirhat Indrajit Gupta Communist Party Of India (CPI) 95854
1980 West Bengal  Berhampore Tridib Chaudhari Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 92269
1980 West Bengal  Birbhum (SC) Gadadhar Saha Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 40663
1980 West Bengal  Bolpur Saradish Roy Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 68629
1980 West Bengal  Burdwan Sushil Kumar Bhattacharya Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 119727
1980 West Bengal  Calcutta North East Sunil Moitra Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 27069
1980 West Bengal  Calcutta North West Ashoke Kumar Sen Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 43833
1980 West Bengal  Calcutta South Satya Sadhan Chakrabarty Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 37009
1980 West Bengal  Contai Giri Sudhir Kumar Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 89774
1980 West Bengal  Diamond Harbour Jyotirmoy Basu Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 145932
1980 West Bengal  Dum Dum Niren Ghosh Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 165672
1980 West Bengal  Durgapur (SC) Krishna Chandra Halder Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 95187
1980 West Bengal  Hooghly Rup Chand Pal Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 78393
1980 West Bengal  Howrah Samar Mukherjee Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 58309
1980 West Bengal  Jadavpur Somnath Chatterjee Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 146115
1980 West Bengal  Jhargram (ST) Hasada Matilal Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 98169
1980 West Bengal  Joynagar (SC) Sanat Kumar Mandal Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 48529
1980 West Bengal  Katwa Saifuddin Chwdhury Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 121160
1980 West Bengal  Krishnagar Renupada Das Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 66191
1980 West Bengal  Mathurapur (SC) Mukundaram Mandal Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 77842
1980 West Bengal  Midnapore Narayan Choubey Communist Party Of India (CPI) 124351
1980 West Bengal  Nabadwip (SC) Bidha Gohse (Goswami) Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 83465
1980 West Bengal  Panskura Gita Mukherjee Communist Party Of India (CPI) 98230
1980 West Bengal  Purulia Chitta Ranjan Mahata All India Forward Block (FBL) 104892
1980 West Bengal  Serampore Dinen Bhattacharya Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 106107
1980 West Bengal  Tamluk Misra Satyagopal Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 123051
1980 West Bengal  Uluberia Hannan Mollah Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 139078
1980 West Bengal  Vishnupur (SC) Ajit Kumar Saha Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 110200
1980 West Bengal Alipurduars (ST) Pius Tirkey Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 115457
1980 West Bengal Balurghat (SC) Barman Palas Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) 80328
1980 West Bengal Cooch Behar (SC) Amar Roy Pradhan All India Forward Block (FBL) 118146
1980 West Bengal Darjeeling Ananda Pathak Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 18161
1980 West Bengal Jalpaiguri Subodh Sen Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 90396
1980 West Bengal Jangipur Zainal Abedin Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 72826
1980 West Bengal Malda Abdul Barkat Ataul Ghani Khan Chawdhury  Indian National Congress (U) (INC(U)) 12759
1980 West Bengal Murshidabad Masudal Hassain Syed Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPM) 68755
1980 West Bengal Raiganj Golam Yazdani Indian Natioanl Congress (I) (INC(I)) 1305
Grand Total         36213332

