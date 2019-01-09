A move to benefit around 2.6 lakh employees belonging to Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) under the Department of Posts and the Ministry of Communications employees, the Central government will approve the request of a voluntary transfer under certain conditions.

7th Pay Commission: The Central government will approve the request of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) under the Department of Posts and the Ministry of Communications for voluntary transfer under certain circumstances. This move will prove to be beneficial to around 2.6 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks under 7th pay commission benefits. This is one of the recommendations of the Kamlesh Chandra Committee on Limited Transfer Facility for all the categories.

As per the Kamlesh Chandra Committee recommendations on transfer based on the Gramin Dak Sevaks can avail the benefits. Following are the conditions on which the benefits can be availed.

(i) The male GDSs will get a maximum number of one chance to be and two for female GDSs.

(ii) The transfer will be made at his/her own request and own cost to a vacant post, at his/her place of choice to his/her/spouse home village or home division or a place recommended for medical treatment.

(iii) A minimum engagement period of three years from the date of regular engagement on GDS Post will be mandatory, before transfer request can be entertained. Additionally, all the verification formalities such as (Caste, Education and Police verification report etc.) should be finished.

(vi) The pending transfer requests of GDS who are under put off duty or against whom any disciplinary action, police case or court case will not be entertained.

(v) Past engagement period for assessing the eligibility for appearing in the departmental examination as well as for annual increment will be counted. GDS will not have any claim to go back to the previous engagement/recruitment Unit/Division in any circumstances.

(vi) When a GDS is transferred at his own request and the transfer is approved by the competent authority, she/he will rank junior in the seniority list of the new unit to all the GDS of that unit.

This can only be possible if that the junior exist in the seniority list on the date on which the transfer is ordered, except in case of transfer within the same engagement/recruitment Sub Division/Unit) Division.

(viii) The GDS can be transferred on her/his request in the following circumstances:-

(a) BPM Level 2 to BPM Level-2 in TRCA slab-3.

(b) BPM Level-1 to BPM. Level-1 in TRCA slab-2.

(c) ABPM/Dak Sevaks Level-2 to ABPM/Dak Sevaks Level-2 in TRCA slab-2

(d) ABPM/Dak Sevaks Level-1 to ABPM/Dak Sevaks Level-1 in TRCA slab-1.

(viii) No drop in TRCA slab on the account of a request transfer and numbers of increments earned by GDS. This will be retained.

Meanwhile, the Central government is not at interested to consider the demand of revising the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3 even almost a year. The issue had been raised by the employee unions constantly.

