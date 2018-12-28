7th Pay commission: The decision of a 23% hike in salary comes as a New Year bonanza for the state government employees. There were will be a total of five equal instalments over five years. Under the 7th pay commission, all the state government employees will get their salaries as per the revised scales from February 1 pay tickets. The employees will get arrears from January 1, 2016, for a period of 36 months and it will be divided into five equal instalments.

7th Pay Commission: The Maharashtra government on Thursday, December 27, 2018, announced to raise the salary of its employees and payment of arrears from January 1, 2019. The decision of a 23% hike in salary comes as a New Year bonanza for the state government employees. There were will be a total of five equal instalments over five years. Under the 7th pay commission, all the state government employees will get their salaries as per the revised scales from February 1 pay tickets. The employees will get arrears from January 1, 2016, for a period of 36 months and it will be divided into five equal instalments.

The arrears will be directly credited to general Provident fund (GPF) account of the employees. However, this decision will put an additional burden of Rs. 38,655 crore on the state. As per reports, The cabinet has appro0ved the 7th pay commission’s implementation from January 1, 2019, with effect from January 1, 2016. The new year bonanza will bring cheers to 20 lakh employees and pensioners.

1. In comparison, a Group D employee will get Rs 15,000 basic salary per month whereas Group C employee will get 18,000 per month.

2. The retired employees from age 80-85 will get a hike of 10% in their monthly pension

3. Age 85-90: 15% hike in monthly pension

4. Age 90-95: Hike in monthly pension by 20%

5. Age 100+: hike in salary by 50%

