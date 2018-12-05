7th Pay Commission: In many states, the 7th pay commission has not been implemented till now, so to find a solution to this problem a new Central Pay Commission committee is being formed. A sum of Rs 10,000 crore will be distributed within 5 weeks while the employees will be given dearness allowance of 14 months.

7th Pay Commission: There is a good news for all the government employees, ex-government employees as well as all the pensioners as Cabinet secretary PK Sinha has promised to fulfil the key demand of the staffers. The central government employees have been assured that the matter of providing all the benefits of the old pension scheme will be brought to the notice of the political leaders during the next Cabinet meeting. Earlier this week, employee unions of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) were supposed to go on a strike on December 3, 2018, as a mark of protest on pay hike but they agreed to defer their strike to December 10, 2018.

VP Mishra, president, Joint Platform Public Service Employees Federation of India, said that the organisation’s meeting with the Cabinet Secretary was successful. He assured the employees union that the benefits of the old pension scheme will be available to all the employees. However, reportedly BSNL employees union said in a statement that they are not convinced with the reply of the secretary in respect to their demands. Associations, observed a fast throughout the country on December 3, 2018, demanding pension revision from January 1, 2017, onwards with 32% fitment factor hike. It is also reportedly being said that the MTNL employees are too planning o join this movement for revision of old pension scheme.

5 things to know about 7th pay commission:

1. In many states, the 7th pay commission has not been implemented till now, so to find a solution to this problem a new Central Pay Commission committee is being formed.

2. A sum of Rs 10,000 crore will be distributed within 5 weeks while the employees will be given dearness allowance of 14 months.

3. Since 2016 will come in the purview of the 7th pay commission the employees will get arrears of 36 months.

4. The BJP government in Maharashtra has given a pay hike to 20 lakh government employees as a new year gift.

5. Maharashtra government has decided that the govt employees of the state will receive their pay according to the recommendations of the 7th pay commission from January 2019.

