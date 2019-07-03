7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC: An official statement released on June 24, 2019, said arrears will be paid from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2018, in the current fiscal and the funds will be deposited in the provident fund accounts.

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for the new pay scale for several state government employees in line with the 7th Pay Commission guidelines, reports said. Rajasthan Government teachers, head librarians and physical education directors of five agricultural universities and a veterinary science varsity are eligible to get the hiked salary with effect from January 1, 2017, an official statement released on June 24, 2019, said.

Arrears will be paid from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2018, in the current fiscal and the funds will be deposited in the provident fund accounts, a statement released by the Rajasthan government said. The teachers, who came into service after January 1, 2004, are also eligible to get their arrears in three instalments in the ratio of 30: 30: 40 on July 1, 2019, October 1, 2019, and January 1, 2020.

Two Bikaner-based government organisations Rajasthan Veterinary and Animal Science University and Swami Keshavanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Maharana Pratap Agricultural University in Udaipur, Agricultural University in Jodhpur, Agriculture University in Kota and Sri Karn Narender Agricultural University in Jobner will get the new pay scale.

The Centre may take steps to implement the recommendations of the 7th CPC on a priority basis as the 15 per cent hike in salary recommended by the 7th Pay Commission was put in the back burner after the Central government employees demanded a hike in the basic minimum salary of Rs 26,000 instead of the government approved Rs 18,000. More than 47,000 employees working in various departments of the government are still awaiting the government decision after the 5th and 6th Pay Commission recommended a hike of 20 per cent.

Reports also said the Centre will set criteria for the employees in every government department to reward the hard-working people and solely rely on public feedback to evaluate the performance of government officials. Concerned departments of the government will take into consideration the grades given by the common man of the society to decide the criteria of promotion and increment for government employees.

Central Government employees including 9 lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers, thousands of Indian Railway employees and employees in several other government offices will be benefitted under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. It has been more than a year that the Central government employees were waiting for good news on the 7th Pay Commission.

