7th Pay Commission: Central Government has made several big announcements on developments under the 7th CPC recommendations for all employees till now. From raising the DA and DR to giving benefits to employees acquiring higher educational degrees, the government ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has tried to win hearts of the employed category. Here are 10 major developments announced by the Centre for its employees until today.

According to reports, the new changes in the Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) is going to benefit around 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners. Moreover, the changes were discussed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley briefly after a Cabinet meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in Delhi.

Here are the 5 major developments under the 7th CPC recommendations by the CG:

1. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Central Government employees had announced a 3% hike on the existing 9% Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees

2. The Dearness Relief (DR) has also been increased up to 3% for pensioners with effect from January 1, 2019

3. The government has increased the basic minimum pay from Rs. 7000 to 18000 per/month. A newly recruited employee at the lowest level will now receive Rs. 18000 in the starting whereas a freshly recruited Class/officer, will get a remuneration of Rs 56100.

4. Also, employees who acquire a higher education degree while serving in the department of any government office will get an additional one-time incentive up to five-fold of the amount received earlier.

5. Gratuity ceiling has been enhanced from Rs. 10 to 20 lakh and 25 % increment on DA will be given whenever Dearness Allowance increases by 50%

Apart from this, other states like Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir had also announced a hike in DA and DR for its employees. Meanwhile, there are several other demands of the Central government employees that have not yet been fulfilled by the government. The employees had been demanding a hike in the basic pay and fitment factor, however, their demands didn’t get any leverage due to the announcement of dates of the upcoming General Elections by the Election Commission of India.

