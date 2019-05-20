7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: Centre Central Government Employees are in a dilemma over the increment of minimum basic pay, which they have been demanding for a long time. The centre has made several announcements regarding benefits for the employees this year starting from Dearness Allowances to study benefits. But the matter of minimum basic pay has left the employees unsatisfied.

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: As the Lok Sabha Elections, 2019 is coming to an end, Central Government employees are looking forward to the government’s positive attitude towards their demand on increasing the minimum basic pay. If the exit poll results go right, then BJP will retain its power. Lately, there have been several changes under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations by the government which has brought smiles on the face of the CG employees. Hike of dearness allowance, study incentives and all other benefits have somewhat brought some satisfaction to the employees this year.

The Narendra Modi-led government made several announcements regarding benefits to CG employees before the commencement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Employees were demanding a hike in the basic pay for a long time, however, the government seems to have underlooked their demands. The last cabinet meeting before the model code of conduct coming into effect was the last ray of hope. However, there was no such announcement regarding the basic pay increment.

According to reports, the Central Government employees are demanding a hike in basic pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. However, sources have told the media that their demands may not be fulfiled as the government had already made it clear.

The government under the 7th Pay Commission has however given special benefits to those who acquire a degree while in service under any government department. According to the 7th CPC rule, these are the following higher educational criteria that a Central Government Employee has to fulfil to be eligible for availing the five-fold incentive benefits.

Employees acquiring a PhD or equivalent: Rs 30,000

Employees acquiring a PG degree/diploma of the duration of more than a year or equivalent: Rs 25,000

Employees acquiring a PG degree/diploma of the duration of less than one year or equivalent: Rs 20,000

Employees acquiring a Degree/Diploma of more than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 15,000 Degree/

Employees acquiring a Diploma of the duration of fewer than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 10,000.

