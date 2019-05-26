7th Pay Commission: Central government employees may receive a piece of good news soon as the Narendra Modi government is likely to implement 7th Pay Commission/7th CPC recommendations soon. Reports say that the government may consider basic pay to be Rs 21,000 with and may increase fitment factor by 3 times.

7th Pay Commission: The Narendra Modi government is back in power with a thumping majority and now the Central government employees are hoping big from it. Lakhs of Central Government employees who have been waiting, protesting for hikes in salaries and basic allowances were promised that once PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government will return to power they will get justice and recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented. Now Central government employees in various departments and ministries are hopeful that they would soon receive a hike in their minimum pay.

As per the reports, Currently, Rs 18,000 is a minimum pay for a Central Government employees and after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission/ 7th CPC around Rs 8000 will be increased. Thus the minimum salary scale will land near Rs 26,000. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered to implement 7th Pay commission recommendations in the year 2016 and the Central government employees are likely to receive the arrears for last 36 months.

The 7th CPC has increased the fitment factor by 2.57 times. However, the government employees have been demanding minimum basic pay to be Rs 26,000 with a fitment factor 3.68 times. If the reports are to be believed then the government may consider basic pay to be Rs 21,000 with and may increase fitment factor by 3 times.

Earlier, in 2016, the government had increased the allowance of central government employees on deputation from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,500. The government increased the minimum salary of the central government employees to Rs 18,000. In October 2017, the central government increased the salaries of over 8 lakh teachers of the Universities Grant Commission (UGC) and the UGC-financed institutions. These employees got salaries between the range of Rs 10,400 and Rs 49,800.

