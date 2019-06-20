7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News 2019: To benefit the military personnel, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh has approved ration in kind demand. Rajnath Singh said PM Narendra Modi government's foremost priority is to work and provide facilities to the defence personnel.

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News 2019, Good news for military officers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh restores provision of ration: The armed forces personnel are likely to receive a piece of good news soon as the Central government has taken the decision to restore the provision of ration in kind to the military officers posted in peace areas. According to the reports, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh has approved the long pending demand of military officers for ration in kind and said that welfare of defence officials is the foremost priority for the PM Narendra Modi government.

This is Rajnath Singh’s one of the first major decision after the return of Modi government to power. As per the reports, in 2017, the government had replaced the facility of ration in kind with allowances for the defence officials after implementation of 7th Pay Commission. The restoration of the provision of ration will surely benefit the officers deputed in the peace areas.

Notably, the provision for officers, jawans and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) on the field will continue.

