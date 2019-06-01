7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to hire candidates for RRB JE vacant posts in Indian Railways. Selected candidates are likely to get the salaries following the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and current employees may receive a promotion.

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to hire candidates for the vacant post of Junior Engineer (JE) in the Indian Railways. The RRB will hire 13,847 eligible candidates for the vacant posts of JE (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in the Indian Railways. According to the reports, the selected candidates will get salaries according to the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The reports added that Indian Railway employees who are serving as the JE could be promoted to a senior section engineer to assistant division engineer to divisional engineer to senior divisional engineer following the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

If the reports are to believed then JE, JE (IT), DMA and CMA Level 6 employees will get Rs 35,400 to Rs 11,2400. In addition to this, there would be several allowances like medical allowance, HRA, Railway duty pass, transport allowance, dearness allowance (DA), city compensatory allowance and other special allowance.

The hopes for promotion, increment in salary and DA have boosted now as PM Narendra Modi-led government has returned to the power. The government had earlier announced to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission from January 2016 and which are now likely to be implemented.

About the 7th Pay Commission:

The 7th Pay Commission is a government undertaking which is set by the Ministry of Finance to review the salary structure and to resolve the problems faced by the government employees.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App